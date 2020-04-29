Bow chicka wow wow! Carmen Electra revealed she and ex Dennis Rodman once had sex “all over” the Chicago Bulls’ practice facility. It was like “two kids in a candy store.”

“One day when the Bulls had an off day from practicing, Dennis said he had a surprise for me,” Carmen, 48, told the Los Angeles Times for their Sunday, April 26, paper. “He blindfolds me and we get on his motorcycle. When he finally takes my blindfold off, we’re standing at the Bulls practice facility, center court.”

“It was crazy,” she continued. “We were eating Popsicles from the fridge and pretty much having sex all over the damn place — in the physical therapy room, in the weight room. Obviously on the court,” adding, “To be honest, I don’t think he’s ever worked out so hard in his life.”

The former Baywatch star divulged details of their rendezvous after ESPN released a 10-part Bulls documentary, The Last Dance. The former flames were together during the peak of Dennis’ career. In 1998, they got married in Las Vegas after a wild night out. Sadly, they divorced just six months later.

Carmen said it was an honor to be in the know with the iconic team. “Seeing the Bulls play was amazing. Michael and Scottie Pippen. That first night in Chicago, Dennis told me, ‘You’re not leaving.’ After that, it was quick. We fell for each other pretty fast.”

“I ended up becoming one of the boys,” she continued. “He wanted me to go to all the games and everywhere with him. Every time I would leave Chicago, I would be on the plane and I’d start crying because I missed him.”

Although Dennis, 58, was considered “the bad boy of basketball,” the beauty said she has “no regrets at all” about their time together. “I saw all these different sides of Dennis. He would always say, ‘No one understands me. No one gets me.’ He was very emotional at times. Then there was the sweet romantic side and the fun, eccentric guy who loved to go out and drink and wear feathered boas. But on the court, he was a savage.”