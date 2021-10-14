A new two-part documentary on HBO Max will explore the life and death of Brittany Murphy, who tragically died at the young age of 32 back in 2009. Fans of the Clueless actress still have questions about her shocking passing all these years later, with many wanting to know more about her parents, Sharon Murphy and Angelo Bertolotti. Find out what the new special will share and more below.

Who Are Brittany Murphy’s Parents?

Sharon and Angelo welcomed Brittany in November 1977, two years before they parted ways and finalized their divorce in 1979.

What Happened After Brittany’s Death at 32?

Prior to his own passing in 2019, Brittany’s father spoke out about his suspicions and revealed he speculated there was foul play in his daughter’s death. Angelo said he obtained toxicology results in 2013, which found high levels of metals including Barium in her hair.

However, the 8 Mile star’s mother later shut down his claims in a lengthy open letter to The Hollywood Reporter, refuting the theory that Brittany was poisoned.

“I have no choice now but to come forward in the face of inexcusable efforts to smear my daughter’s memory by a man who may be her biological father but was never a real father to her in her lifetime,” Sharon penned in the story. “The lab Angelo used, if you can call it that, is an Internet site that farmed out the actual testing and then wrote horribly untrue things under the guise of ‘analysis.’ It mentioned rat poison as a possible cause and claimed to be able to say that a third party murdered my beloved daughter,” she added, calling it “absurd.”

“One cause we now know may have been toxic mold that was eventually discovered in that house — which may have been what really killed her. We will never know for sure,” Sharon further explained. “However, we do know the Los Angeles County Coroner did extensive tests and found that she died of natural causes. And now she is a real living angel in heaven.”

What Was Brittany’s Official Cause of Death?

The Just Married actress’ death was deemed to be an accident in February 2010, according to an autopsy report, revealing her primary cause of death was pneumonia, with iron deficiency anemia also being a factor. Brittany had Vicodin and various prescriptions used to treat colds in her system as well, including traces of antidepressants, when she went into cardiac arrest and died in late 2009.

What Will Be Explored in the New Documentary?

The HBO Max doc will talk about Brittany’s fame, incredible impact on her fans, body image struggles and mysterious death as well as on the relationship between Sharon and Brittany’s late husband, Simon Monjack, who formed a close bond after her death.

Sharon was the person who found Simon dead in the same Hollywood Hills home he shared with Brittany in May 2010. His cause of death at the age of 40 was determined to be acute pneumonia and severe anemia.

That same year, Sharon denied rumors they had a romance to People, stating, “We’re close friends and we’re family. It’s an awful and ridiculous thing to say.”