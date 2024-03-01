As the release approaches of Quiet on Set, a Netflix doc about alleged behind-the-scenes abuse at Nickelodeon, two former child stars are taking stock. In the February 19 episode of the “Pod Meets World” podcast, former Boy Meets World stars Will Friedle and Rider Strong reckoned with what they now realize was “grooming” by someone they considered a friend during the 1990s kid hit. “This guy had so ingratiated himself into my life,” Will said of Brian Peck, a stand-in and occasional actor on the show who was later arrested for lewd acts with a child. “This was the type of thing where the person he presented was this great funny guy who was really good at his job and you wanted to hang out with him.”

Will and Rider were so taken with the 20-years-older Brian that they agreed to testify on his behalf in court — something they now deeply regret. “We weren’t told the whole story,” Will explained of being swayed by Brian to defend his actions, adding, “But it doesn’t change the fact that we did it. I still can’t get the words out to describe all of the things that I’m feeling inside of myself.”

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.