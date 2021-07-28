Actor Bob Odenkirk is in stable condition following a scary collapse on the set of Better Call Saul on July 27. He was rushed to a hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and his family has released a statement through a representative to Us Weekly about how the 58-year-old is doing.

“We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart related incident,” it read. “He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side.”

“The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery,” the statement concluded. Bob’s son Nate followed it up with a tweet that read, “He’s going to be okay.”

Hopefully, this will come as a relief to his current and former coworkers who were so worried about the Emmy nominee’s condition. Actor Bryan Cranston, who played opposite Bob on AMC’s Emmy Award-winning Breaking Bad, took to Instagram on July 28 to ask fans to send “thoughts and prayers” to his pal.

“ Today I woke up to news that has made me anxious all morning. My friend, Bob Odenkirk collapsed last night on the set of Better Call Saul. He is in the hospital in Albuquerque and receiving the medical attention,” Bryan wrote next to a photo of the two actors. “Please take a moment in your day today to think about him and send positive thoughts and prayers his way, thank you,” he added.

Other stars who worked with Bob shared their feelings. Breaking Bad alum Aaron Paul wrote, “I love you my friend,” on his Instagram. Bob’s Mr. Show co-creator David Cross tweeted, “I will share what I know when I can, but Bob is one of the strongest people I know both physically and spiritually. He WILL get through this.”

Bob’s character of shady attorney Saul Goodman first appeared in episode eight of season 2 of Breaking Bad. He became a fixture on the show when it came to helping Bryan’s Walter White and Aaron’s Jesse Pinkman with their legal woes that stemmed from their meth empire.

When Breaking Bad ended in September 2013, Bob’s Saul was the recipient of a spinoff from AMC that featured the early years of Saul’s career, before he ended up having to break bad himself. The critically acclaimed series is currently filming its sixth and final season.