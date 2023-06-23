Making light of the situation. Bethenny Frankel reacted to shade thrown at her during the season 2 premiere of And Just Like That.

“When you’re off TV for years … AND JUST LIKE THAT … catty housewives are still talking about you,” text on screen read as Bethenny, 52, enjoyed her Forever Young rosé on Thursday, June 22, as a scene from the Sex and the City spinoff played above her.

The former Real Housewives of New York City star captioned the Instagram post, “CURRENTLY sipping my new Forever Young rosè wine from my house in the Hamptons paid for by my last spirits venture. Cheers ladies.”

The season 2 premiere of the HBO Max show aired on June 22 and featured a dig at the Bravo alum. In the scene, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) told her friend Seema (Sarita Choudhury) that she “almost bought a house in the Hamptons six times but always found a reason not to.”

“Was that reason always Bethenny Frankel?” Seema replied, which led Carrie to burst out into laughter.

In March 2022, Bethenny sold her SoHo apartment so that she could raise her daughter, Bryn, in the Hamptons full time.

The former TV personality is no stranger to clapping back at haters online. Just two days before she reacted to the And Just Like That Shade, Bethenny found herself at the center of controversy when trolls criticized her for showing off her massive engagement ring from her fiancé, Paul Bernon.

“Kind of scared about what this might mean for me,” Bethenny wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, June 20, as she showed off the diamond ring. Shortly after the post was uploaded, fans rushed to the comments section to say she was being “too showy” and “braggy.”

After one social media user noted that they have “a huge diamond too but I’m never showy about it or try to show off what I own,” Bethenny stood up for herself by responding, “Good for you. You may also not have a sense of humor, so you can’t show that off.”

Shutterstock (2)

Bethenny and Paul, 45, began dating in 2018 and became engaged in March 2021.

Despite being engaged, the Naturally Thin author has said that she is in no rush to walk down the aisle.

“I don’t know when we’ll get married,” she revealed while appearing on Watch What Happens Live in December 2022. “I’m happily in a partnership and I love him so much but I don’t want to plan a wedding.”