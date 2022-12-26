Written in partnership with Avocados From Mexico.

Huddle up! Did you know 250 million pounds of avocados are shipped from Mexico to the United States leading up to the Big Game?1 Most of those avocados will end up as guacamole in our Big Game spreads.

That’s right guac fans — we’re avocado crazy, which is why Avocados From Mexico® is returning to the biggest televised sporting event of the year with a new :30 second ad that will spark good times!

Delicious, versatile and festive, it’s no surprise that when it comes to game day eats, avocados are at the forefront of the celebration. Whether you’re guac-ing out with nachos, enjoying some tacos or quesadillas or making fancy burgers for your hungry guests, Avocados From Mexico and guac are winning gameday favorites that #MakeItBetter. In fact, the Big Game in February remains the number one occasion where avocados and guacamole are served and prepared by millions of Americans.2

As you’re gathered round the TV for the Big Game this February, keep an eye out for the new Avocados From Mexico® commercial. Oh, and if you want to impress your friends with a little trivia…the 250 million pounds of avocados that are consumed leading up to the Big Game? They can fill approximately 30 million football helmets with guacamole3 (and yes, that’s a real stat, Holy guacamole indeed).

Factual Sources:

AFM Consumer Shopper A&U Study 2020 Hass Avocado Board Volume Data A football helmet can hold .14 cubic feet of guacamole. 3M liters of guac divided by .14 cubic feet is equivalent to about 30 million football helmets