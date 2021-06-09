Getting help. Armie Hammer has checked into a rehab facility, an insider confirms to In Touch. “He feels ready to confront his demons,” the source adds.

The news comes after rape accusations were made against the actor by a woman named Effie in March and amid Armie and wife Elizabeth Chambers‘ current divorce battle.

“He and Elizabeth are going through a bitter custody battle and since the sex scandals broke, she feels uneasy about him being around the children,” the source explains, adding, “He wants to get better to save himself and his family.” The former couple are parents to daughter Harper, 6, and son Ford, 4.

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Reps for Armie and Elizabeth did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s requests for comment.

The 34-year-old became a hot topic on social media after Effie came forward with accusations of rape against the actor that were made on social media in January 2021. She also shared lurid texts and DMs allegedly from Armie.

In a previous statement to In Touch, Armie’s attorney said the actor “refutes her outrageous accusations” and called all of their interactions “completely consensual.”

In the aftermath that followed, Armie dropped out of the Jennifer Lopez rom-com Shotgun Wedding with just a few days to go before principal photography got underway.

At the time he told Variety, “I’m not responding to these bulls–t claims, but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic.” He added, “Lionsgate is supporting me in this, and I’m grateful to them for that.” Armie was later dropped by his agents at WME, as well as his personal publicist.

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

On March 18, Effie held a news conference with her attorney Gloria Allred, where she admitted to allegedly having a years-long affair with the actor. But she claimed that she was terrified he was going to kill her when sex between them turned violent.

“On April 24, 2017, Armie Hammer violently raped me for over four hours in Los Angeles, during which he repeatedly slammed my head against a wall, bruising my face. He also committed other acts of violence against me to which I did not consent,” she said.

“For example, he beat my feet with a crop so they would hurt with every step I took for the next week. During those four hours I tried to get away, but he wouldn’t let me. I thought that he was going to kill me.” Effie claimed. She then said that the alleged assault ended when Armie “left with no concern for my well-being.” The Los Angeles Police Department later confirmed they had opened an investigation into Effie’s claims.

The Lone Ranger star had been living in the Cayman Islands since early spring 2021, after initially quarantining there with his Elizabeth and the kids in the spring of 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown. But he ended up leaving the island by summer 2020 and returning to Los Angeles.

On July 10, 2020, the Call Me By Your Name star announced via Instagram that his 10-year marriage to Elizabeth was coming to an end.

“Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage,” he wrote next to a photo of the couple laughing in the front seat of a car during younger and happier days.

“As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority,” Armie continued. “We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time.”

If you or someone you know has been the victim of a sexual assault, the National Sexual Assault Hotline is available to help 24 hours a day by calling 1-800-656-4673.