Fashion emergency! Amanda Seyfried revealed that she suffered a wardrobe malfunction during the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, January 15.

While walking the red carpet, Amanda, 37, shared that her gold archival Dior dress was “ripping and actually breaking.”

“I’m just going to take off my dress,” she jokingly told Access Hollywood as she showed that the tassel-embellished sleeve was slipping down her arm.

After highlighting the mishap, the Mean Girls star added, “Honestly it’s old, it’s beautiful!”

The design was featured in Dior’s spring-summer 2020 collection and was pulled together by a single piece of fringed gold lamé chiffon. Amanda completed the look by accessorizing with Cartier jewelry, gold liquid metallic Stuart Weitzman heels and a bold red lip. Meanwhile, she styled her hair in a low ponytail.

Despite not holding up throughout the night, Amanda admitted that the dress made her feel beautiful. “It’s a statue dress so if I don’t get one, at least I look like one,” she said.

During the awards show, the Pennsylvania native took home the Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television award for her role as Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout.

“I’m overwhelmed being able to celebrate this show like this and I’m really proud of it,” she said during her acceptance speech.

Amanda later returned to the stage when the Hulu show won the Best Limited Series honor. While accepting her second award of the night, her wardrobe malfunction appeared to have gotten worse. She tried to cover up the dress by wearing a black jacket, while she let her hair down in loose waves to seemingly hide the damaged dress.

The Critics Choice Awards isn’t the first awards show Amanda has attended following the success of The Dropout.

In September 2022, the Letters to Juliet star won ​​the lead actress in a limited series or anthology series category at the Emmy Awards.

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

During her acceptance speech, Amanda thanked her husband, Thomas Sadoski, their daughter, Nina, and their son, Thomas.

“And last but not least, [thank you to] my family,” Amanda, who married Thomas, 46, in 2017, said at the time. “Hi, bubs, you gotta go to bed now, but thanks!”

“Thank you to my family, my mom, my husband, my dad and my kids, and my dog, Finn,” the Dear John alum continued while accepting her first Emmy Award. “Thanks so much.”