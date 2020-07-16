Courtesy of Ally Brooke/Instagram

She’s on a roll! Ally Brooke has come a long way since her days with girl group Fifth Harmony. In fact, the singer is enjoying her hottest summer yet with a cosmetics deal and new music video for “500 Veces” dropping on Friday, July 17.

This spicy track features New York’s infamous Latin trap king Messiah, marking their second collaboration. Ally’s team decided to get creative while filming the video, venturing over to sunny Palmdale, California, to set the scene. To keep everyone safe amid the coronavirus pandemic, they did testing, temperature checks and made sure to have a very scaled back crew.

Ally has been staying on her grind, starring in Nickelodeon’s Blues Clues Summer Sing Along and the animated series The Casagrandes. But that’s not all: fans can soon grab a copy of her highly anticipated memoir Finding Your Harmony on October 6.