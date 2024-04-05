Actor Zachary Levi Hit With $6k Tax Debt in Oklahoma

It doesn’t look like Zachary Levi can “shazam” his way out of this one! The DC superhero star ​was hit with a tax debt in Oklahoma of ​more than $6,000, ​In Touch can exclusively confirm.

Zachary, 43, owes $6,898.00 from April 18, 2023, according to documents exclusively obtained by In Touch. The tax debt is currently active at the time of publication.

News of Zachary’s ​financial woes comes after the actor came under fire for some controversial takes on social media ranging from the pharmaceutical company Pfizer to Hollywood producing “garbage” movies in 2023.

On January 29, 2023, Zachary posted a response to an X user who wrote, “Do you agree or not that Pfizer is a real danger to the world?”

Zachary quoted the tweet and added, “Hardcore agree.”

Pfizer was one of the main producers of the COVID-19 vaccine, and many people believed that Zachary’s response hinted at an anti-vax status.

In March 2023, Zachary’s film Shazam! Fury of the Gods was released and garnered less than stellar numbers compared to its predecessor. While the original Shazam! made over $50 million at the box office, its sequel barely pulled in half of that on its opening weekend. Zachary felt that the drop in numbers was a result of lackluster marketing for the movie.

“I think the biggest issue we’re having is marketing. This is a perfect family movie, and yet a lot of families aren’t aware of that. Which is just a shame,” the Chuck alum wrote via X in reply to a fan.

Zachary also discussed his disappointment in the movie’s success in one of his Instagram Lives that same month.

“I’m doing OK,” Zachary told his fans, referring to the sequel not doing well in theaters. “It’s disappointing to not be doing as well as I think we should or deserve to be, because I really think we made a really great movie. But, you know, s–t happens. I don’t know. I’m trusting in the bosses above me that they’re doing whatever they need to do to remedy the situation.”

The Tangled star then addressed the rumored conflict between him and Zack Snyder fans, who allegedly were hoping for Shazam! to fail.

“If you don’t want to go see our movie, don’t go see our movie. If you don’t like me, that’s OK. I like me. In fact, I love me. If you think I’m some big goofball and you don’t want to go watch a comic book movie that has any kind of humor in it because you’re more into straight up dark, hard action or whatever, I get it. I’m not trying to force anybody to do anything that they don’t want to do, but let me just remind everyone where comics started,” Zachary said. “Particularly where Captain Marvel started. These were in comics that were geared toward younger people, that were geared toward the escapism, the fun, and oftentimes, the silliness and the goofiness. I think it’s a real shame if somehow comic book movies have gotten to a place where they have to be nothing but serious, and nothing but intense, because that’s a sad day, guys.”

Five months later in August of 2023, Zachary made a comment at the Chicago Fan Expo and asked for fans to “actively not choose” garbage movies, per Variety.

“I personally feel like the amount of content that comes out of Hollywood that is garbage — they don’t care enough to actually make it great for you guys. They don’t,” Zachary said. “How many times do you watch a trailer and go, ‘Oh my god, this looks so cool!’ Then you go to the movie and it’s like, ‘This was what I get?’”

