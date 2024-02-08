Yolanda Saldivar, who infamously killed Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, promises to tell her side of the story in the upcoming docuseries, Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them. What happens in the trailer and when does the docuseries come out?

What Is ‘Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them’ About?

Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them will give Yolanda the chance to recount the 1995 murder of Selena.

“In a series of wide-ranging interviews from prison, Saldivar details her working relationship and friendship with Selena, and she’s not alone,” according to the press release. “For the first time, members of Yolanda’s family discuss the two women and share never-before-revealed documents and recordings in an effort to show there was more to the tragedy than the public knows.”

Many of Yolanda’s family members will appear in the docuseries, while fans will also got to hear from “the hostage negotiator who spent nine hours on the phone with Saldivar after she shot Selena, the Corpus Christi Police Department detectives who were on the scene, the prosecutors who put Saldivar on trial and journalists who cover Selena and Latinx culture,” according to Oxygen’s press release.

What Happens in the ‘Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them’ Trailer?

The debut trailer for the two-part Oxygen true crime limited docuseries begins with news clips covering Selena’s death, explaining that Yolanda – who was the president of her fan club – killed the “La Carcacha” singer after Selena allegedly tried to fire her.

“What the public’s been told isn’t exactly what happened in reality,” one person explained. Meanwhile, another woman said that Yolanda has insisted that she “didn’t mean” to kill Selena and that it was “an accident.”

Yolanda then explained that she was speaking out from behind bars because “it’s time to set the story straight.”

“My family gathered the evidence that shows different versions of what was going on,” she continued about the case, while one family member explained that the case was not “simple.”

Yolanda added that she was “scared” and “frightened” leading up to the murder, and one man teased that Selena had a “secret” she was trying to conceal.

“I knew her secrets,” Yolanda continued about the “Como la Flor” singer. “And I think the people deserve to know the truth.”

Arlene Richie/Getty Images

When Does ‘Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them’ Premiere?

Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them premieres back to back episodes on Oxygen Saturday, February 17, and Sunday, February 18, at 7 p.m. ET.

How Did Selena Quintanilla-Perez Die?

Yolanda shot and killed Selena on March 31, 1995. She was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison with possible parole after 30 years, which will be on March 30, 2025.