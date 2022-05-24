Let’s take IT down to Paradise City! The countdown to summer is officially on. As temperatures heat up, there’s one hot spot we’ll definitely be heading to — Wet Republic at MGM Grand Las Vegas. This year, the adult-only day club is throwing a brand new, weekly pool party called Paradise City. Featuring world-renowned DJs, this epic event takes over Wet Republic every Sunday starting Memorial Day Weekend. It’s the ultimate Sunday fun-day!

Inspired by the sounds of synthwave, Paradise City brings together some of the biggest names in the music industry for an incredible entertainment experience. Legendary DJ Kaskade kicks off the summer series headlining on May 29, followed by Steve Aoki and Afrojack later on in the season. Even Jersey Shore’s DJ Pauly D and Lil Jon will be making an appearance! You don’t want to miss this star-studded celebration.

Wet Republic

Considered one of Vegas’ premiere daytime destinations, Wet Republic is a larger-than-life venue decked out with daybeds, bungalows and cabanas — and of course, multiple pools to cool off in. From now until September 4, this luxury lounge is transforming into a South Beach paradise with pink palm trees and an over-the-top DJ booth. Paradise City party-goers can expect Wet Republic’s signature cocktails and culinary offerings, along with premium bottle service. You won’t want to miss it!

Wet Republic