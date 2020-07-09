It’s no secret that the global pandemic and life under quarantine has vastly changed the way we date. With smaller and limited gatherings, it seems more challenging than ever to meet someone new. As more of us find love through dating apps, social media and virtual interactions, there are some new rules of the dating game that have emerged.

Connection is Key

In a recent survey, more than 90%* of respondents noted they plan to date virtually during this uncertain time. To keep the spark alive during your virtual dating journey, you’ll be relying heavily on your smartphone to stay in touch via video-chatting, texting and the reliable, old-school phone calls. Don’t let your lack of a connection be the undoing of a potential love interest (and this goes for wireless connection and a strong connection with the person!)

Get Creative

There are plenty of potential candidates out there, so you’ll need innovative ways to catch someone’s attention. Switch things up and reach out to people you wouldn’t normally talk to or sign up for a virtual activity that offers the opportunity to meet new people. And while you can’t bring along handpicked flowers to make a positive impression on your first date with a new love interest, there are a ton of ways to make a creative statement virtually. From coordinating a food delivery to their place to swapping photos of your pets to playing games or watching a movie together – a reliable wireless service is a key to keeping things engaging and fun.

Stay on Track

From juggling work to your daily sweat session or virtual happy hour with friends, it’s easy to get sidetracked from your journey to finding love. Show your potential love interests you care by scheduling time to video chat or talk on the phone, just like you would with a traditional date. Even sending a simple message in the morning or throughout the day will show them that you’re making an effort. Staying on track with a simple schedule will ensure that you keep up with one another. Also, be sure to make future plans so you don’t lose touch in your busy lives – share some date ideas that you can both look forward to in the coming weeks or plan an outdoor activity, such as a walk.

Spend Wisely

One benefit of the virtual dating scene is cutting back on expenses that would usually come along with traditional dating such as snagging the “it” table at the top restaurant in town or running up a tab at a local bar. There are a ton of less expensive ways to replicate standard dating such as enjoying a meal together virtually. Decide what to make (it’s even more fun when you make the same meal!), get the necessary items and enjoy a day of virtually cooking, eating and sipping together.

