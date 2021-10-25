In Touch has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Price: 14.99

This natural shampoo made it to the top of our list because it’s formulated with your hair’s health in mind! Sulfate-free, paraben-free, silicone-free, dye-free, cruelty-free and phthalate-free, this is one of the best all-natural shampoos out there.

Enriched with natural coconut oil and infused with ylang-ylang flower extract, this shampoo is fantastic for hair repair. Not to mention leaving behind a wonderful smell! This shampoo is safe to use on colored hair, is vegan and made with plant-based cleansers.

Price: $9.63

This natural shampoo restores strength and moisture to weak or damaged hair. Free of parabens, phthalates and harsh sulfates, its formula is safe for all hair types. Botanicals such as lavender extract and ginseng repair split ends and prevent further damage, while nutrient-rich biotin and pro-vitamin B5 help thicken hair and boost elasticity.

You’ll love that this shampoo is made with safe, effective and gentle ingredients. Plus, for you animal lovers out there, this natural shampoo is also not tested on animals! (And under $10? Yes, please.)



Price: $29.75

Don’t the price scare you away — the $30 price tag is worth it! This natural shampoo is the leader in hair thinning therapy to achieve thicker and fuller hair. With biotin and DHT herbal ingredients, it’s proven to reduce hair thinning, and their exclusive formula hydrates the scalp to reduce dryness and brittle ends.

The secret to thicker hair is using a shampoo (like this one) with gentle ingredients such as biotin, nettle extract, pumpkin seed and black cumin seed oil. Our hair is affected by many harsh external factors, but these gentle organic ingredients that strengthen the hair shaft and cleanse the scalp will improve your overall hair health!

Price: $24.99

This shampoo and conditioner set is the epitome of luxury haircare without harmful ingredients — no sulfates, parabens, sodium chloride, gluten or phthalates. Research has found that using sulfates and other harsh elements can cause itchy scalp, severe skin irritation, and significant hair loss. Pure Natural contains none of these harsh chemicals, which is why it’s one of our top choices for thinning hair!

Safe to use on color-treated hair, this formula contains a UV and thermal protectant with vitamins and antioxidants recommended by professional hairstylists. The Moroccan Argan Oil natural shampoo gives your hair a beautiful structure while producing incredible life and shine!

Best Natural Shampoo for Curly Hair: SheaMoisture Manuka Honey & Mafura Oil Intensive Hydration Shampoo | 13 oz

Price: $7.99

Flaunt those soft, bouncy curls every day with this Shea Moisture shampoo. With a rich blend of certified organic raw shea butter and essential oils, this shampoo will bring life back to your dry, damaged hair making your curls bounce with shine.

The raw shea butter delivers intense hydration, while the manuka honey is rich in vitamins that protect your hair from daily wear and tear. Antioxidant-rich with African rock fig, this shampoo will leave it soft, smooth and frizz-free. You’ll have the most luxurious curls around!

Price: 23.68

Hair Food has eight hair treatments, is sulfate-free and is color-safe to sustain all hair types. This formula moisturizes the hair follicle from root to tip, so your hair will be soft and frizz-free after just one wash. Cleansing with a lightweight feeling, you won’t feel weighed down by harsh chemicals in other shampoos, giving you the extra volume you’ll love!

Using this moisture-infused set will leave your hair looking, feeling and smelling soft and hydrated with a beautiful shine as if you just walked out of the salon.

Price: $11.88

The Avalon Organics shampoo gently cleanses normal to dry hair and is made with plant-sourced botanicals and essential oils. Lavender essential oil, quinoa protein, aloe, babassu oil, and vitamin E moisturize every strand while washing away impurities, leaving it soft and smooth.

You’ll love the non-GMO ingredients and the lack of parabens, harsh preservatives and synthetic colors phthalates. Certified through the USDA National Organic Program, we can assure you this shampoo is 100% organic and completely natural!



Best Natural Shampoo for All Hair Types: Tea Tree Special Shampoo, For All Hair Types

Price: $32.49

This shampoo is excellent for all hair types — the natural tea tree oil and peppermint soothe the scalp and leave your hair refreshingly clean and full of shine! They’ve also added in a small amount of lavender to leave your hair smelling fantastic.

Paraben-free, vegan and color-safe, this shampoo rids the hair of any impurities, leaving it full of vitality, lust and shine. Don’t worry, the higher price tag is totally worth it.

Best Natural Shampoo for Natural Hair: Nature’s Gate Herbal Shampoo for Normal Hair, 16 fl oz (473 ml)

Price: $12.25

This wonderfully natural shampoo covers all the bases: it’s vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free, paraben-free, soy-free, and non-GMO. Free of every nasty chemical you can think of, this shampoo works best for natural hair. And while it says it’s safe for color-treated hair, always be sure to ask your hairstylist before trying!

They are combining natural ingredients with science to create balanced shampoos and conditioners. This herbal hair care cleanses with botanical sage, rosemary and lavender leaving behind a lovely scent.

Price: $12.99

This shampoo is enriched with chamomile and sage leaf extract to soothe and nourish each hair follicle. You’ll love that it’s free of harsh sulfates, phthalates, and parabens, and it’s not tested on animals. It’s also safe to use on color-treated and chemically treated hair!

Made with wholesome ingredients that are safe, gentle and effective, this shampoo cleanses your hair without stripping away the essential moisture.

Best Natural Shampoo for Dry & Frizzy Hair: Renpure Originals Biotin & Collagen Thickening Shampoo, 32 Fl. Oz (Pack of 1)

Price: $6.98

B-complex vitamins, amino acids and proteins are some of the main ingredients in this rich shampoo to give you the best care for your hair. Biotin and collagen work together to strengthen and thicken your strands for beautiful body and shine. This shampoo is plant-based and completely free of sulfates, parabens, dyes, gluten, propylene glycol, and phthalates.

The biotin and collagen help give your locks the strength and life they need, fixing those frizzy, dry, flyaway hairs by nourishing them and giving your hair a healthy look and feel!

Price: $9.99

This shampoo is perfect for sensitive skin — it helps to remove any flaking and scaly texture while controlling oil and staying gentle on your scalp. It eliminates any build from other hair products you use throughout your week, such as conditioners, hair sprays and dry shampoos. It’s great for daily use and leaves your hair feeling light, clean and manageable!

This shampoo is Cocamidopropyl-free, betaine-free, sulfate-free, phosphate-free, protein-free, and gluten-free. It’s also pH-balanced and free of any dyes, fragrances and other preservatives that could irritate your sensitive skin!

Best Natural Shampoo for Damaged Hair: Design Essentials Honey Creme Moisture Retention Super Detangling Conditioning Shampoo, 32 Ounces

Price: $22.14

This moisture-preserving shampoo deeply cleanses and restores life to dry damaged hair. The essential honey cream ingredient conditions and soothes the hair cuticle to promote healthy hair growth. It’s great for men, women and children and is perfect for daily care.

This gentle, non-stripping formula replenishes moisture while easily detangling! Your hair will be soft, hydrated, and nourished, leaving behind the days of damaged, dry hair.

Our Hot Take:

The world of hair care has a plethora of options when it comes to shampoos — that goes for natural shampoos, too. There is something out there for everyone, whether you have curly hair, straight hair, or anything in between. Be sure to consider your proper hair type to get the right shampoo for you. We hope you find one you like in our top choices above!