Of all the genius innovations in the beauty world, SPF-infused tinted moisturizers may take the cake as the best. These multi-purpose products replace many steps in your beauty routine, combining moisturizers, sunscreens, primers and foundations into a single solution. As a result, you’re able to get a time back in the morning, which means a little less rushing around or a little more time in bed — and who doesn’t want that?

However, because tinted moisturizers with SPF can replace several products in your beauty routine, picking the right fit for your skin can be a little tricky. You probably have a preference when it comes to the amount of sun protection, hydration and coverage a product offers, which means you’ll have to find an option that strikes the perfect balance for all of your needs.

Fortunately, we’ve explored the top tinted moisturizers with SPF on the market and found the best fits for different skin types, textures and complexions. If you’re ready to make your morning routine simpler and your makeup bag lighter, read on to find the perfect tinted moisturizer for you!

The Best Tinted Moisturizers with SPF You Can Buy

The Best Overall Tinted Moisturizer with SPF: CeraVe Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen Sheer Tint SPF 30

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $15.99

This sheer tinted sunscreen from CeraVe is almost impossible to pass up. It has broad-spectrum SPF 30 protection, a glow-worthy, dewy tint and nourishing ingredients that make CeraVe such a standout in the skincare world. The best part? You’ll only be out $15.99 for this 3-in-1 fusion of sunscreen, lightweight foundation and moisturizer — your makeup bag and your wallet will thank you!

In addition to simplifying your morning routine, the CeraVe Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen helps your skin lock in moisture with essential ceramides that restore your skin’s natural barrier. Sensitive skin? Worry not! This pick is formulated without oxybenzone, parabens, fragrances and chemical filters.

The Best Tinted Moisturizer with SPF for Ultimate Sun Protection: La Roche-Posay Anthelios Light Fluid Sunscreen SPF 50

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $33.50

If you have fair skin that’s particularly susceptible to sunburns, the Anthelios Light Fluid Sunscreen from La Roche-Posay takes sun protection to the next level with SPF 50. The formula offers fast-absorbing broad-spectrum protection in a non-greasy, mineral formula that won’t leave a white cast on your face.

This SPF has a lightweight, liquid consistency that dries down into a velvety matte finish. The tint on this product is subtle, making it the perfect pick for those fuss-free days when you’re rocking the minimal makeup look.

The Best Water-Resistant Tinted Moisturizer with SPF: TIZO Ultra Zinc Mineral Sunscreen SPF 40

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $41.99

Tinted moisturizer may be a year-round beauty staple, but it’s crucial in the summertime when the last thing you want is caked-on heavy makeup. The tinted mineral sunscreen from TIZO takes the warm-weather compatibility even further with a water-resistant formula.

If you spend a lot of time lounging by pools or on the beach, this moisturizer is perfect for you. It provides a light, dewy finish to help even out your skin tone, plus an impressive amount of sun protection with broad-spectrum SPF 40.

The Best Tinted Moisturizer with SPF for Dry Skin: Lune+Aster CC Cream SPF 50

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $52.00

If you struggle to maintain moisture in your skin, you know how important it can be to find the right skincare and makeup products — you want to avoid any product that sticks to dry patches. Fortunately, the Lune + Aster CC Cream takes hydration to new heights while giving your skin a dose of SPF 50 and medium coverage.

This cream is formulated with vitamin E, an antioxidant that hydrates, repairs and protects the skin’s surface. Hyaluronic acid takes the hydration factor even further by attracting moisture to your skin. Combat dryness while you even out your skin tone and ward off harmful UV rays with this multi-purpose CC cream.

The Best Tinted Moisturizer with SPF for Acne-Prone Skin: EltaMD UV Daily Broad-Spectrum SPF 40

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $32.50

SPF is a skincare essential for all skin types, but it’s especially important for anybody who may be using acne treatments. Many of the ingredients touted in acne-fighting formulas make your skin even more vulnerable to the sun’s rays. The EltaMD UV Daily Broad-Spectrum SPF 40 is the perfect pick for those treating acne — it’s fragrance-free, paraben-free, won’t clog pores and safe for sensitive skin.

This formula brings lightweight moisturization and a subtle tint that works well on its own or alongside other cosmetic products. However, the hallmark of this product is its protective power — in fact, the Skin Cancer Foundation certified it as an effective source of broad-spectrum protection.

The Best Tinted Moisturizer with SPF for The Ultimate Glow: Neutrogena Healthy Skin Radiant Tinted Moisturizer SPF 30

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $11.99

Achieving a radiant, natural glow is no easy feat! There’s a fine line between a flawless, lit-from-within finish and an oily face. Luckily, Neutrogena’s Healthy Skin Radiant Tinted Moisturizer delivers a natural-looking glow in an oil-free formula.

This tinted moisturizer offers SPF 30 and light coverage to take the place of your sunscreen and foundation. However, the real magic is in the hydrating antioxidants like vitamins A, C and E. When you pair these moisturizing ingredients with the formula’s light shimmer, you’ll be giving your skin an illumination upgrade.

The Best Tinted Moisturizer with SPF with Natural Ingredients: Origins GinZing Energy-Boosting Tinted Moisturizer SPF 40

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $36.00

The GinZing Energy-Boosting Tinted Moisturizer will replenish and refresh your skin in a single step. The formula uses coffee beans and Panax ginseng to energize and hydrate. The caffeine in the coffee beans helps to revitalize the skin, while the ginseng boosts moisture, offering natural skin nourishment that promises a vibrant, healthy glow.

If you’re looking to achieve that no-makeup look, this moisturizer has you covered. It offers a sheer tint for a soft-blurred finish. However, it’s worth noting that this product doesn’t have any shade range options, so it may not serve as a foundation substitute for all skin tones.

The Best Tinted Moisturizer with SPF for Oily Skin: jane iredale Dream Tint Lightweight Tinted Moisturizer SPF 15

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $44.00

SPF has a tendency to be greasy, which makes sun protection more of a struggle for anybody with naturally oily skin. However, protecting your skin is of the utmost importance, no matter your skin type. This lightweight, oil-free moisturizer from jane iredale offers SPF 15 in a non-greasy formula that won’t leave you with that never-dry feeling.

Beyond helping you keep oily skin at bay, this formula includes natural ingredients that calm and soothe the skin. You may also notice a soft-focus effect that minimizes the appearance of redness, fine lines and pores, giving your skin a clean, healthy-looking finish.

The Best Clean Beauty Tinted Moisturizer with SPF: Dermalogica Sheer Tint SPF 20

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $45.00

Dermalogica products may be on the pricey side, but you get what you pay for with this professional-grade skincare brand. Since 1986, they’ve committed to creating “clean” products free of artificial colors and fragrances, mineral oil, lanolin, S.D. alcohol, parabens and microplastics.

The brand’s take on tinted moisturizer offers a subtle wash of color with a side of sun protection. However, they recommend that you moisturize in addition to using the product, so this may not be the best fit for those with ultra-dry skin. This formula is the perfect fit if you’re looking for sheer coverage that evens out your skin tone while protecting your face from sun damage.

The Best Tinted Moisturizer with SPF for Sensitive Skin: First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Tinted Moisturizer SPF 30

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $28.00

When you have sensitive skin, the last thing you want to do is cake product after product on top of your face. Simplifying your beauty regimen with an SPF-packed tinted moisturizer is a great way to limit your skin’s exposure to irritating ingredients. You’ll be delighted to know that this pick from First Aid Beauty was formulated with sensitive skin in mind!

This dermatologist-tested moisturizer promises clean ingredients and safety for all skin types, even dry, sensitive skin that flares up often. It’s made without alcohols, artificial colors and fragrances, lanolin, mineral oil, parabens, sulfates, talc and a whole list of other common irritants. Thanks to First Aid Beauty, you can get moisture-boosting sheer coverage and SPF protection without skin flare-ups.

The Best Tinted Moisturizer with SPF for All Skin Tones: PÜR 4-in-1 Tinted Moisturizer SPF 20

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $35.00

Many tinted moisturizers claim to have universal coverage that works for all skin tones. But let’s be honest — one-size-fits-all products can’t deliver for every complexion out there. Thankfully, the PÜR 4-in-1 Tinted Moisturizer comes in 11 different shade options, so you can achieve the perfect coverage for your skin tone.

The formula also uses shea butter, retinol, aloe, vitamin E and an exclusive ceretin complex, making it a powerful skin care product that takes skin hydration and renewal up a notch. It combines your moisturizer, primer, foundation and SPF into a single tube, leaving you with an effortlessly natural glow in no time at all!

The Best Anti-Aging Tinted Moisturizer with SPF: HydroPeptide Solar Defense SPF 30

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $43.95

You could say that any SPF product has anti-aging benefits since the sun is the leading source of wrinkles, fine lines and age spots. However, this Solar Defense SPF from HydroPeptide takes the anti-aging a little further with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, chamomile and galanga root.

The formula protects your skin from UVB, UVA and infrared rays, as well as free radical damage that leads to fine lines and wrinkles. Replenish your skin’s hydration, manage minor imperfections and take proactive action against the physical signs of aging with HydroPeptide’s nourishing botanical formula

The Best Budget-Friendly Tinted Moisturizer with SPF: Maybelline Dream Fresh Skin Hydrating BB Cream SPF 30

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $6.62

Maybelline revolutionized the makeup game when they introduced their Dream Fresh BB Cream, and now, their hallmark product seems to have gotten a makeover itself. The Dream Fresh Skin Hydrating BB Cream brings the sheer, lightweight coverage we know and love alongside SPF 30 and a host of hydrating ingredients.

This is the perfect pick for easy “no-makeup” makeup looks. The ultra-fine formula adjusts to your skin tone as you apply it to your face, working to blur pores, smooth out uneven tones and reduce redness. Choose from five shades of this oil-free formula to achieve a fresh-faced glow.

The Best Tinted Moisturizer with SPF for All Skin Types: Neutrogena Healthy Skin Enhancer SPF 20

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $9.99

If your skin fluctuates from oily to dry or somewhere in between, the Neutrogena Healthy Skin Enhancer is a foolproof solution for any of your skin’s phases. This dermatologist-developed product includes a vitamin-rich, retinol-based formula that wards off wrinkles, fine lines and other signs of aging.

Additionally, this formula is oil-free, lightweight and won’t clog your pores. With the Neutrogena Healthy Skin Enhancer, you can benefit from skin smoothing coverage, sun protection and a host of nourishing ingredients in an easy-to-apply solution.

Our Hot Take

A good SPF-infused tinted moisturizer should rank at the top of your beauty essentials list. In addition to simplifying your makeup routine, these products offer anti-aging benefits and stellar sun protection.

When deciding which option to add to your beauty bag, your top consideration should be the level of SPF protection offered. Make sure the product will adequately protect your skin from harmful sun rays. It’s also a good idea to ensure that the product provides an amount of coverage you’re comfortable with for everyday wear, plus a level of moisturization that matches your skin type.

Once you find the tinted moisturizer with SPF that combines all of your preferences, rest assured, you’ll never go back to your old beauty routine!