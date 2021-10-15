In Touch has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We all know someone who is a pain to shop for — it might be a parent, a sibling, a friend, or a significant other. It can be challenging to go through gift idea after gift idea, only to come up empty-handed when it’s time to make a big purchase.

Sure, you could always go the easy route and get your special someone a gift card. But why do that when there are so many services out there designed specifically to help you make the right call when it comes to gifting this holiday season? Take Bespoke Post, for example.

What is Bespoke Post?

Bespoke Post is a monthly subscription gifting service that’s quickly become the premier gifting option for the everyday man. A subscription brings you tons of gifts that the men in your life are bound to love, helping you take the guesswork out of gifting.

Beyond subscribing for monthly boxes, you can also purchase individual items on the site. Bespoke Post offers everything from designer clothing to high-quality accessories, and you’re sure to find something for every man in your life.

Best Clothing Gifts for Men on Bespoke Post

1. The Subscription Box

Bespoke Post

The monthly subscription gifting box is the ultimate gifting service for men. The service is delivered directly to your door each month for $45/mo. Don’t let the cost deter you — it’ll make perfect sense when you find out everything you’ll receive each month.

New subscribers will be prompted to take a quick survey that the service uses to customize monthly offerings specifically for you. Monthly boxes may include anything from hoodies to drinkware and even face and body products.

Bespoke Post

Fall is (objectively) the best time for fashion, and this sweater is proof of that! It’s made with a medium-weight cotton blend but wears like a thin material — meaning you can wear it with a heavy coat or layer it up with a flannel without feeling like the Michelin man. It comes in two neutral colors: a beige color called “Cloud” and a cobalt blue named “Midnight.”

The sweater has a high neck that’ll provide the perfect protection for those brisk fall nights when you’re out on the town and find that you’ve forgotten your scarf at home. It’s rare to find a good sweater that won’t get worn out after a few washes, but this fits the bill on that front as well. Line of Trade — the product line where you’ll find this sweater (plus a variety of others) — is known for its high-quality knits and standard, so you won’t have to worry about your clothing losing its value.

Bespoke Post

Who doesn’t love a good retro boot? Bespoke Post describes these boots from Red Wing as “1950s’ inspired casual boots with a modern twist” — we couldn’t have said it better ourselves. The boot itself is made with light brown leather and rests on a cork layer and rubber traction sole for extra durability and comfort.

What’s more, it’s been crafted with Goodyear stitching and coated with a water and stain solution, so you won’t have to worry about troublesome stains or watermarks. Granted the boot is one of the more expensive boots on the site, priced at $280, but its quality certainly justifies the cost. Get a pair while you can, as a few sizes are already sold out.

Bespoke Post

If the man you’re shopping for likes jackets, then this very well could be the perfect gift for him. The jacket is tailored to stop at the waist and made with a breathable fiber that stretches while you move. It’s army green, a color that pairs well with a nice pair of light-washed jeans and a nice graphic tee shirt.

Take it from us, finding a multipurpose jacket that you can wear anywhere can be tricky. But, this jacket fits almost any situation. It’s perfect for nightlife, office life, or just plain life, and at $80 it’s one of the most affordable and stylish jackets you can purchase from Bespoke Post.

Bespoke Post

Everyone loves a good ugly winter sweater. But, do you know what they love more? A winter sweater that’s not so ugly and can actually be worn outside of your annual ugly sweater party. Such is the case with the Jackson Fair Isle Sweater, priced at $128. It’s a jacquard knit sweater adorned with snowflakes and geometric shapes reminiscent of the holiday season.

You should know that the sweater is made with 60% wool, so the best time to wear it is likely going to be in the middle of winter. You can rest assured that your favorite man will stay warm and look fresh if you choose to get them this for the holidays.

Bespoke Post

A good pair of stretch pants is a must-have for any man’s closet, especially if they’re active and always on the go. These pants are lightweight and durable, providing enough stretch space for men to do almost anything in them. If that wasn’t enough, the pants are made with fray-resistant cover stitch seams, antiqued metal hardware, a leather patch at the rear, and reinforced construction throughout, making them a high-end purchase your man is bound to love.

They come in two neutral colors and can be paired with a nice solid color tee or button-down for maximum impact. What’s more, they’re priced just right at $75, so you won’t have to break the bank if you’re looking to get these this season.

Why Bespoke Post this Holiday Season?

The real question is: why not? If you’re the type of person that has “gifting anxiety” when it comes to buying presents for the men in your life, then you need this service. Everything on Bespoke Post has been handpicked by actual men. And who better to get gifting advice from than the experts?

This holiday season, you won’t have to spend all your time agonizing over what to get the man in your life if you don’t want to. Simply head over to Bespoke Post for answers to all your burning gifting questions and more.