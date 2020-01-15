Michelle Carter, the teen convicted for involuntary manslaughter in the death of Conrad Roy for encouraging his suicide through text messages, is set to be released three months early from prison, In Touch can confirm. She is tentatively set to be released from the Bristol County House of Corrections on January 23, meaning she will only have served 11-months and 12 days out of her 15-month prison sentence.

The 23-year-old’s early release is due to “good time” credit. The program awards inmates up to 10 days per month off their sentence to those who exhibit commendable behavior during their time, Jonathan Darling, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office in Bristol County, Massachusetts, told In Touch. Such behavior includes attending programs, classes and working behind bars.

Carter was charged with involuntary manslaughter after she was found guilty for encouraging her boyfriend at the time, Roy, to commit suicide in 2014. Roy was found dead in his car from carbon monoxide poisoning at 18 years old. Hundreds of text messages between the teens allegedly proved Carter influenced Roy into taking his own life.

Evidence showed Carter had been corresponding with Roy while he was attempting to poison himself. “You always say you’re gonna do it, but you never do. I just want to make sure tonight is the real thing,” read Carter’s final messages to Roy. “You just have to it … It’s painless and quick.”

Although Roy doubted his decision and got out of the toxic environment, Carter convinced him to go through with it, leading the judge to conclude she had the power to save the teen. “She [instructed] Mr. Roy to get back into the truck, well-knowing of all the feelings that he [had] exchanged with her: his ambiguities, his fears, his concerns,” the judge said. “She did nothing. She did not call the police or Mr. Roy’s family. Finally, she did not issue a simple instruction: ‘Get out of the truck.’”

Although there is proof Carter was privy to Roy’s actions, police said she purposely misled authorities and loved ones, claiming he went missing. She sent a message to a friend acknowledging she could have done more. “I could have stopped it. I was on the phone with him and he got out of the car because it was working and he got scared and I [expletive] told him to get back in,” she wrote.