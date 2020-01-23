Michelle Carter was officially released from Bristol County House of Corrections four months early for the involuntary manslaughter of Conrad Roy on Thursday, January 23. She was convicted for encouraging his suicide through text messages back in 2014. The 23-year-old only served 11-months and 12 days of her 15-month prison sentence.

Carter’s adjusted sentence is due to her “good time” credit, a program which takes 10 days per month off an inmates’ sentence to those who exhibit exceptional behavior, Jonathan Darling, a spokesman for the Bristol County sheriff’s office told In Touch. Commendable behavior includes attending programs, classes and working while serving their time.

The convicted felon, then 17, was in a relationship with Roy at his time of death. She had convinced Roy to take his life at the age of 18. He was found dead in his car from carbon monoxide poisoning. Both had previously struggled with depression.

Hundreds of text messages between the teens proved to be valuable evidence in the case against Carter. While Roy was having doubts about taking his life, Carter instructed him otherwise. “You always say you’re gonna do it, but you never do. I just want to make sure tonight is the real thing,” Carter wrote in her final text message to the deceased. “You just have to it … It’s painless and quick.”

Although Roy took his own life, a judge concluded Carter had to power to save the teen. Instead, she advised him to go through with it. “She [instructed] Mr. Roy to get back into the truck, well-knowing of all the feelings that he [had] exchanged with her: his ambiguities, his fears, his concerns,” the judge said. “She did nothing. She did not call the police or Mr. Roy’s family. Finally, she did not issue a simple instruction: ‘Get out of the truck.’”

Other text messages Carter sent after Roy’s death show she knew the error in her ways, yet she purposely misled his family and law enforcement. “I could have stopped it. I was on the phone with him and he got out of the car because it was working and he got scared and I [expletive] told him to get back in.”