Madeleine McCann’s family has suffered greatly following her disappearance 13 years ago. After authorities revealed there is a new suspect in Maddy’s case on Wednesday, June 3, her family has a renewed sense of hope.

According to the German State Prosecutor’s office, the suspect in question is a 43-year-old German man currently serving a “long prison sentence” for an unrelated crime. He has previously been convicted for child sexual abuse, but now he is being investigated “for possible murder.”

Days before her 4th birthday, Madeleine was taken from the comfort of her family’s vacation home on May 3, 2007. Her parents, Kate and Gerry, were out to dinner with friends when they came home to realize their daughter had gone missing.

Madeleine McCann’s Parents Never Gave Up Hope

Kate and Gerry McCann continued to work as physicians in the years following their daughter’s disappearance. Although the couple has been together for 22 years, Madeleine’s kidnapping took a toll on their marriage. “Tortured as I was by these images, it’s not surprising that even the thought of sex repulsed me,” Kate wrote in her 2012 autobiography Madeleine: Our Daughter’s Disappearance and the Continuing Search for Her. “I worried about Gerry and me. I worried that if I didn’t get our sex life on track our whole relationship would break down.”

Despite their hardships, they “never gave up hope” of finding Madeleine alive, Kate and Gerry said in a statement issued before German prosecutors revealed the new development, according to Sky News. “Whatever the outcome may be, we need to know as we need to find peace.”

Madeleine’s McCann’s Siblings Are All Grown Up

Madeleine was the proud big sister to twins Amelie and Sean who were just 2 years old when she was taken away from her family. Today, her siblings are 15 years old and attend Catholic secondary school in their hometown of Loughborough in Leicestershire. Both Amelie and Sean are involved in athletics and competed in triathlons and cross country racing.

“They have their own friends and they keep busy and they’re really sporty but their only wish is for their big sister to come home,” Kate previously told The Sun, adding they have “grown up” without knowing their sister.

The twins were asleep during their sister’s abduction, according to the Netflix documentary, The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann. They even slept through the mayhem that transpired after their mother discovered Madeleine was missing. Many have speculated the twins were sedated by Madeleine’s abductor despite the lack of physical evidence.

We hope the McCann family will be able to find more answers following the latest development in Madeleine’s case.