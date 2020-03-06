Dwyane Wade brought the cheer and the cheers to adoring fans at the Wine & Cheese Happy Hour presented by Carr’s Crackers sponsored by Wade Cellars.

The former NBA legend played host for the event at the 2020 Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One, pouring out samples of Wade Cellars’ iconic California wines. Dwyane was also spotted wearing a handcrafted gold necklace from @ReinsteinRoss, available at https://reinsteinross.com/

Learn more about Wade Cellars on their Instagram page @dwadecellars or head over to https://dwadecellars.com/ to check out the amazing selection of wines guaranteed to bring the cheers at your next gathering.