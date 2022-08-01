Sponsored content with Evofem Biosciences.

Maybe you’re sick of having to take a daily hormonal birth control pill even if you are not having sex everyday. Maybe you are sick of the common side effects that are known to come with hormones? You are not alone.

Meet Phexxi® – a birth control that works with your body naturally

Phexxi is an innovative gel that works to maintain vaginal pH so no hormones are needed. It works naturally with your body to prevent pregnancy – so it doesn’t cause weight gain, mood swings and blood clots. Perhaps the best news, it’s safe and effective and ready when you are. Talk about a reliable wing woman. Evaluate with your doctor and make an educated decision about what’s best for you.

INDICATION

Phexxi is a prescription on-demand method of birth control used to prevent pregnancy. Phexxi is not effective when used after sex

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Rare cases (0.36%) of bladder and kidney infection have been reported. If you have a history of urinary tract problems that keep coming back, you should not use Phexxi.

Continue reading for full safety information.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Contact your healthcare provider if you are experiencing genitourinary side effects such as vaginal burning, itching, discharge, genital discomfort (including in male partners), yeast infection, urinary tract infection or bacterial vaginosis.

Phexxi does not protect against any sexually transmitted infections, including HIV. Avoid using Phexxi with a vaginal ring.

Avoid Phexxi if you or your sexual partner is allergic to lactic acid, citric acid, potassium bitartrate, or any of the ingredients in Phexxi. Stop using Phexxi if you develop an allergic reaction.

For more information about Phexxi, talk to your healthcare provider and see full Product Information.

Please report side effects by contacting Evofem Biosciences® toll-free at 1-833-EVFMBIO or contact FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Phexxi and the Phexxi logo are registered trademarks of Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

Trademarks, registered or otherwise, are the property of their respective owner(s).

© 2022 Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

Intended for United States residents only.

EVFM-US-002037