Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell’s ex-boyfriend, Thomar Latrell Simmons, reacted ​after her lawyer released a statement admitting that her missing person report was false and she faked her disappearance.

“Carlee’s actions created hurt, confusion and dishonesty. I was made aware of the false narrative after coming to the defense of my ex Carlee Russell,” Simmons ​wrote via Instagram on Monday, July 24. “Myself and my family’s nature was to react in love, and genuine concern. We are disguised from the outcome of this entire situation.”

Simmons added that he was “blindsided” by Russell’s actions, though said he now has “closure with the situation” in light of “recent information and her confession.” After he thanked his “family, friends and the nation for support” during the situation, Simmons told his followers that “the severity in this matter has not been overlooked.”

“I deeply respect the genuine support during this situation,” he concluded. “Please continue to keep us in your prayers.”

Russell, 25, allegedly went missing on July 13 after she called 911 to report seeing a toddler walking on the side of I-459 South near mile marker 11 in Alabama. She returned home by herself 48 hours later on July 15.

During a press conference on July 19, Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis said authorities were “unable to verify most of Carlee’s initial statement made to investigators” and noted they “have no reason to believe that there is a threat to public safety related to this case.”

Derzis added that Russell made “very strange” online searches before she went missing, which included information about Amber Alerts, the kidnapping thriller Taken and how to get money from a cash register.

Following speculation that she lied about the kidnapping, Russell’s attorney, Emory Anthony, revealed the incident never happened. “My client did not see a baby and did not leave the Hoover area, she did not have an accomplice, she was not in a hotel or was with anyone while she was missing,” he said during a press conference on Monday, July 24.

“My client did not have help in this incident, that this was a single act done by herself,” the attorney continued. “My client was not with anyone or any hotel with anyone from the time she was missing. My client apologizes for her actions to this community, the volunteers who were searching for her, to the Hoover Police Department and other agencies as well as to her friends and family.”

Anthony concluded the statement by asking for prayers as Russell “addresses her issues and attempts to move forward, understanding that she made a mistake in this matter.”

While Simmons took to Instagram on July 16 to show his support when Russell returned home, he seemingly revealed that there was trouble in paradise when he deleted all of their photos together on social media on July 19.