Written in partnership with Thomas Herd, Founder of T1 Advertising.

South Beach, Miami is notable for its luxurious excess, and the addition of Bagatelle Miami has elevated that reputation. A fusion of high-end restaurant and high-energy scene with cuisine, Bagatelle is a “dine and dance” venue – both intimate and lively. The restaurant serves contemporary French cuisine, and the interior design reflects a taste of French Parisian decadence, while also preserving the elegance of Miami’s local artistry.

Bagatelle Miami is a place you go to, to be seen! It is located in the luxurious Ritz-Carlton South Beach on Lincoln Road. International and upscale clientele are regulars at Bagatelle. This hot spot is also a prime destination for models, local celebrities and athletes. This exclusive crowd can be found anytime the venue is open, but especially during dinner time. Upon entry at Bagatelle, a huge marble and white paneled bar greets you. This fully stocked bar is where you’ll find unique concoctions being prepared and all your thirsts quenched! The unique cocktail lists features favorites like Castelet and other delicious drinks.

Bagatelle’s decor is unique and has an upscale, luxurious feel. Occupying the corner location of the building, this restaurant offers customers a cozy yet premier dining and lounge environment. Inside, the classic look of the restaurant features hardwood flooring and ceilings, complemented by clean white wooden accents and colorful works of art throughout. Tables with white tablecloths are placed on all of the tables, paired with cozy booths. The hanging speakers enchant the space, known for its dinners and special events. Chandeliers and dim white lighting illuminate the atmosphere, highlighting how perfect it is to dine and to lounge!

Bagatelle Miami opened its doors on January 18, 2022, and it is becoming known as the place for exquisite cuisine and unique atmosphere in the South Beach area. The restaurant’s owners, Aymeric Clemente and Rémi Laba, opened the venue to provide flavorful and unique dishes featuring their French and Mediterranean roots in a unique way, ultimately bringing European panache back into Miami.