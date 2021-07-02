It may not be the beach with your toes in the sand, but this cocktail by ALDI sommelier partner Sarah Tracey will transport your taste buds to a tropical oasis without breaking the bank. This refreshing beverage will have you saying “Aloha” with a burst of tropical fruit flavors, including the new Vista Bay Mango Hard Seltzer.

Image credit: Sarah Tracey on behalf of ALDI

Island Bellini

ALDI-Exclusive Ingredients

Giambellino Peach Bellini

Vista Bay Mango Hard Seltzer

Nature’s Nectar Guava Mango Juice

Southern Grove Dried Philippine Mango

Recipe

In a flute, combine 1/4 cup chilled Nature’s Nectar Guava Mango Juice and 1/3 cup chilled Giambellino Peach Bellini.

Stir and top with a generous splash of Vista Bay Mango Hard Seltzer.

Garnish with Southern Grove Dried Philippine Mango.

* Makes 1 serving

