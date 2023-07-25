Late NFL star turned convicted killer Aaron Hernandez‘ brother Dennis “DJ” Hernandez has been arrested after police believe he was planning shootings at two colleges near his home in Bristol, Connecticut, according to the police incident report viewed by In Touch.

What Was Dennis Hernandez Accused of?

A former girlfriend had expressed concern for Hernandez’s mental health to authorities and claimed he said, “he has a bullet for everyone, that he loves me, but that even you’re not safe,” according to the report. Several acquaintances detailed concerning behavior on Hernandez’s part, including threatening texts. One message of concern from Hernandez stated, “We’re taking lives if s–t isn’t paid up. It’s been years in the planning just taking notes, names and locations. They talked their way into this and it’s almost point game,” according to the documents.

Hernandez traveled to Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, and the University of Connecticut to “map the schools out.” He did this because he was planning to do a “school shooting,” the police report stated. He used his ex-girlfriend’s car to case both schools on July 7, instead of appearing at a scheduled court date related to a previous arrest.

Who Is Dennis Hernandez?

The former athlete was once a star football player at UConn where he captained the team in his final two years. Hernandez had also worked on the football coaching staff at Brown as a quarterbacks coach and later served as a tight ends coach at the University of Iowa.

Hernandez left coaching in 2013 to work at a roofing business in Dallas after his younger brother’s murder arrest. He also changed his name to Jonathan to escape the notoriety.

His’s older brother Aaron was a former star player for the New England Patriots before he was arrested in June 2013 for the murder of a semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. Aaron was convicted of first-degree murder in April 2015 and was sentenced to life in prison. The ex-NFL standout was found hanging by a bed sheet in his prison cell in April 2017, and died after being rushed to the hospital.

AP/Shutterstock

In 2018, Hernandez published a book titled, The Truth About Aaron: My Journey to Understand My Brother.

What Did Dennis Hernandez Plan to Do at UConn?

In one chilling text from the arrest report, Hernandez claimed to his ex, “UConn program is going to pay unless I have a package deal and I get my estate and every single thing I have worked for. The coaches and university officials want to be selfish and selective about s–t, well I am too. Very. They are going to get surprised.”

He continued, “Love you, I would recommend remaining away from there because when I go I’m taking down everything and I don’t give a s–t who gets caught in the crossfire. I’ve died for [years] now and now its others peoples turn. I’m prepared to give my life so if I don’t get to see you on the outside know I love you always. Not all shootings are bad I’m realizing. Some are necessary for change to happen.”

Hernandez shared numerous social media posts that contained threatening and concerning language, with most of the posts being ramblings about those who have wronged him. One post read, “Will I kill? Absolutely, I’ve warned my enemies so pay up front,” according to the report.

After it became apparent that Hernandez “was gravely disabled and a danger to society,” a number of Bristol Police officers arrived at his home. After talking to authorities, Hernandez “exited the residence. He walked around the back and began advancing towards the police with his hands outstretched to his side. He began yelling shoot me, and disregarded the numerous police commands,” the report stated. Police eventually used a taser to subdue Hernandez and take him into custody.

He was taken to an area hospital, where police said he continued to make threats, including toward people at ESPN and anyone who profited off his brother according to police. After his release, Hernandez was held on a $250,000 cash or surety bond while charged with threatening.