Scary situation. 90 Day Fiancé alum Ashley Martson’s Pennsylvania hair salon, Martson Hair Company, was broken into and thousands of dollars’ worth of goods were stolen, the former reality star claimed.

“My salon was robbed and ransacked last night! They took well over [$30,000] worth of products, supplies, shears, dryers,” Ashley, 36, revealed via Instagram on Wednesday, February 1, alongside a series of security camera footage of the break-in.

A gun – which Ashley claimed was locked in a safe at the time – was also reportedly stolen in the robbery. “The whole safe was taken,” she continued, before asking fans and followers to share her post in an attempt to find the culprits.

The TLC alum, who opened her East York, Pennsylvania, salon in 2021, took to her Instagram Story to ask for help identifying the robbers.

“Do you recognize these guys? They robbed me blind last night,” she wrote. “If anyone knows these guys, please let me know. A gun was stolen as well as a ton of other things,” she added over a photo of the damage.

Dozens of fans quickly flooded the comments section of her post suggesting that the robbery may have been an “inside job.”

“I can tell you they have been in there before they immediately knew where one of the cameras were. Meaning they may have been plotting this,” one follower wrote. “The first thought that came to mind was it was an inside job … he went straight for the camera,” another added, while yet another suggested it may be a “contractor or a family member of an employee.”

The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alum previously spoke with In Touch about fulfilling her dream of owning a beauty salon.

“I’ve always wanted to go to beauty school and open a salon since a young age. I was swayed to go to dental hygiene school and didn’t end up liking it,” she exclusively told In Touch in June 2021. “So, I decided to go back to school and open a salon. I love doing hair and making people feel beautiful and confident.”

The Pennsylvania native – who first appeared on the long-running TLC series during season 6 in 2018 with ex-husband Jay Smith – went on to say that she was looking forward to “just being my own boss, working with clients and employees, and running a successful, fun salon.”

Ashley did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.