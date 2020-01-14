Did disgraced former NFL star Aaron Hernandez commit a fourth, never-before-known assassination during his serial killing crime spree? That’s just one of the shocking new allegations investigated in the new REELZ limited series Aaron Hernandez’s Killing Fields.

Based on award-winning investigative journalist Dylan Howard’s best-selling book on the same subject, “Aaron Hernandez’s Killing Fields: Exposing Untold Murders, Violence, Cover-Ups, and the NFL’s Shocking Code of Silence,” a three-hour television mega event exposes unprecedented new crimes by Hernandez, never-before-seen evidence, secret jailhouse recordings and the first-ever interview with the ex-New England Patriots star’s jailhouse lover.

“This story is as compelling as any movie I’ve seen,” said Howard. “This is a nail-biting investigation with more twists and turns than a Shakespearean tragedy. The stories we discovered have never been heard until now. At every turn, these gripping first-hand accounts brought us closer to the truth.”

Aaron Hernandez’s Killing Fields tracks Hernandez’s two murder trials, in which he was acquitted of a double homicide just five days before his death, after being convicted of killing his fiancé sisters’ boyfriend, Odin Lloyd. It also explores Hernandez’s past, his motive for murder and the truth behind the double life he led.

Utilizing world-class reporting, Aaron Hernandez’s Killing Fields provides stunning new details and unrivaled access inside and outside prison, including hundreds of hours of Hernandez’s jailhouse phone calls and visits with friends and family.

That includes Kyle Kennedy — Hernandez’s prison lover — who speaks on camera for the first time and reveals Hernandez left him a personal letter. Hernandez’s fiancé Shayanna and attorney Jose Baez have long denied Kyle was Aaron’s lover. But armed with the hand-written contents of that letter, Howard confronts Baez on camera and asks him to respond to its content.

“This is the story of how a boy who got everything he ever wanted was undone by his own demons, and how an insatiable appetite for violence, gangsterism, drugs and self-destruction proved stronger even than the money, fame and adulation that came with his superstar status as Pro Bowl tight end of the five-time world champion New England Patriots,” Howard revealed.

“The real Aaron was somebody else entirely, had always been someone else,” Howard continued. “The real Aaron was a kid infatuated with gangster film Scarface, who grew obsessed by the power that guns gave him, who the feelings of invincibility he felt when taking drugs. The real Aaron was a violent, unpredictable bully tortured by his own denied sexuality.”

Aaron Hernandez’s Killing Fields, a three-hour investigative limited series on the Aaron Hernandez murder and suicide case, will premiere on REELZ on January 18 at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT.