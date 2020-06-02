A compelling new true crime saga Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story will explore what really happened leading up to the moment Elisabeth Anne “Betty” Broderick fatally shot her ex-husband, Daniel T. Broderick III, and his new wife, Linda, in their Southern California home in 1989. The highly anticipated series is set to air on June 2 at 9 p.m. ET via the USA Network, detailing the events of that fateful day. Keep reading for details on where the former San Diego socialite is now after being convicted of murder.

Why Did Betty and Daniel’s Relationship Fall Apart?

Broderick claimed her ex-husband, 44, told her she was “old, fat, ugly, boring and stupid,” after hiring his soon-to-be second wife, 28, as an office assistant, claiming he “just wasn’t having any fun in life anymore.” She said things got so bad she tried to commit suicide, but was unsuccessful. In 1985, he informed her she had “been right all along” about his affair, Broderick testified. The bitter divorce and custody battle that followed only intensified their issues.

What Exactly Were Her Crimes?

Two days before she turned 42, Broderick drove to her ex’s house in the Marston Hills neighborhood, carrying a key she stole from her daughter Lee.

She shot and killed the couple while they slept at 5:30 a.m. on November 5, 1989, using a five-shot revolver. The victims “dived for cover, but three fatal shots hit them,” according to the District Attorney’s office.

“When her ex-husband attempted to reach for the telephone to call for help, Broderick walked to the bed, grabbed the phone, pulled it from the wall and dumped it in the hallway, out of reach,” the DA’s office shared about the tragic events.

What Was Her Sentence?

Broderick was sentenced to 32 years to life in prison after being convicted of second-degree murder in 1991. Since her conviction, she has been denied parole twice.

Even though she spent decades behind bars for her crimes, she appeared to be carefree during a court hearing in 2017, according to San Diego County Deputy District Attorney Richard Sachs. “Her demeanor was basically to be defiant, to smirk throughout the hearing, to act in complete denial, and not understand where she is, why she’s there and what happened,” Sachs said, per NBC.

Looking ahead, she must wait a total of 15 years after her 2017 submission until she can petition for parole again. She is currently living in the California Institution for Women in Chino, California.

Isabella Vosmikova/USA Network

Who Will Portray Them on the Upcoming Series?

Christian Slater will play Daniel, while Amanda Peet is starring as Betty and Rachel Keller as his second wife, Linda.

Creator Alexandra Cunningham was inspired to make the series about “love gone wrong” to show how fatal the fallout can be in some circumstances, she told Entertainment Weekly.

“We can all relate to wanting to be loved, wanting to trust, and wanting not to believe that the person that you love and trust could be your worst enemy.”