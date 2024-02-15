Thanks to the 2024 Netflix miniseries Griselda, viewers want to know what became of her youngest son and only surviving child, Michael Corleone Blanco. He lived a colorful life in his mom’s drug trafficking world before straightening up and becoming an entrepreneur.

When Was Michael Corleone Blanco Born?

Griselda Blanco‘s son Michael was born on August 5, 1978, in Medellín, Colombia. She shared the child with late husband Dario Sepulveda, her former bodyguard whom she married just before Michael’s birth.

Michael was named after Al Pacino‘s character in The Godfather trilogy. He had three older half-brothers from Griselda’s first marriage to Carlos Trujillo: Dixon Trujillo-Blanco, Uber Trujillo-Blanco and Osvaldo Trujillo-Blanco. He has revealed in interviews that despite the age differences, he was extremely close to his siblings.

What Was Michael Corleone Blanco’s Childhood Like?

With his mother being the most powerful cocaine distributor in Miami who was suspected in connection with the deaths of more than 200 people, young Michael became numb to violence

In a 2018 episode of HBO’s Evil Lives Here, Michael recalled a trip to Disney World where the family’s bodyguards dressed in costumes.

“I thought it was normal for men to walk around armed. Do you think that’s right? When you can’t even go on vacation without being surrounded by evil? But this is normal. Not only is it normal, but I remember having a great time,” he explained.

Michael also recalled an argument between his mother and a business associate before being led out of the room. Heard the man scream then go quiet. “I had never heard anything scream like that in my life,” he said “Things kind of changed right then and there.”

What Happened to Michael Corleone Blanco’s Parents?

Griselda and Dario were living in Miami when Dario decided to move back to Colombia with his son, as he was fearful Griselda had become too obsessed with her drug empire and was a neglectful mother to Michael.

The pair separated in 1983 and Griselda allegedly had him killed the same year. Unlike in the miniseries where the murder took place at Dario’s mother’s home, he was stopped in his car by assassins posing as police officers and shot to death in front of little Michael, who was in the vehicle with his dad.

After his father’s death, Michael was returned to his mother in the United States, where they lived in Irvine, California. However, in 1985, she was arrested and subsequently sentenced to 15 years in prison for cocaine manufacturing, importing and distribution. Griselda eventually cut a deal that led to her release in 2004, although she was immediately deported to Colombia. She was shot to death exiting a Medellín butcher shop in 2012.

Who Raised Michael Corleone Blanco?

Michael was raised by a series of legal guardians after his father’s death and his mother’s imprisonment.

“I contracted legal guardians like I contract artists now. I would meet someone that my mother would know, and I would say I’m coming to you. I’m going to live in your house, and I’m going to pay you rent, and you’re going to be my legal guardian. This has been since I was 12 years old,” he told AllHipHop.com in a 2008 interview while running a record company.

Has Michael Corleone Blanco Ever Been Arrested?

In 2011, Michael was charged with trying to buy five kilos from an undercover detective in Sunrise, Florida, the Miami New Times reported. He initially pleaded not guilty but reportedly served some time under house arrest.

What Business Does Michael Corleone Blanco Own?

In addition to running the hip-hop label Xtorxion Records in the aughts, Michael founded the streetwear and lifestyle company Pure Blanco.

The brand’s website reads in the “about us” section, “Pure Blanco is a billionaire cartel lifestyle Brand created by Michael Corleone Blanco and his longtime friend Michael ‘Majix’ Yuen. Michael Corleone is the proud son of Griselda Blanco, ‘The Cocaine Godmother.'”

It continues, “The two entrepreneurs are building an empire, which focuses on fashion, film, music, cannabis and licensing of the Pure Blanco brand. We are a lifestyle brand made by bosses for bosses, so wear with pride!” while including a quote from Griselda reading, “Weak is dangerous.”

Michael starred in VH1’s reality series Cartel Crew which ran from 2019 through 2021.

Is Michael Corleone Blanco Married?

Michael wed Marie Ramirez De Arellano in 2021, and the couple share a daughter, Faith.