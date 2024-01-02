Gypsy Rose Blanchard clapped back after headlines reported the recently released inmate was offered a job at a strip club.

“The only person seeing me all natural is my husband as I am married,” Blanchard, 32, wrote in the comment section of a blogger Without a Crystal Ball’s Instagram post, who reposted the article on Monday, January 1.

The exchange began after the blogger revealed that Gypsy’s family “had been overwhelmed” with people wanting to work with her, however, added that Gypsy didn’t need to rely on job offers from “internet strangers” and had “a team around her around her managing her work.”

In another reply, Blanchard opened up about the “level of slander” being “unbelievable” against her family since her December 28, 2023, release from prison. “No matter what, my family and I are just trying to heal,” she wrote under the blogger’s post. “People need to realize we are just real people with real lives and not characters in some story.”

Blanchard was released from prison after spending eight years behind bars in connection to the 2015 murder of her murder, Dee Dee Blanchard. Her case gained public notoriety after being the center of the 2017 HBO documentary Mommy Dead and Dearest and has caught the public’s attention in the years since.

Following Blanchard’s arrest, it was determined that her mother had falsified numerous medical diagnoses, including leukemia and muscular dystrophy, and that she was a victim of Munchausen by proxy syndrome. Munchausen by proxy syndrome form is a form of child abuse in which the caretaker “makes up fake symptoms or causes real symptoms to make it look like the child is sick,” according to Medline Plus.

Gypsy was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder for her role in the killing in July 2016. The years of abuse her mother inflicted were deemed to be the motive in the June 2015 murder.

Her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus an additional 25 years for armed criminal action in February 2019. For her part, Blanchard was granted parole in September 2023 and was released after serving 85 percent of her sentence.

Not much is known about Gypsy’s marriage with special education teacher, Ryan Anderson, whom she tied the knot with in July 2022, according to the marriage license obtained by In Touch. The Louisiana native was looking forward to looking to living with her husband for the first time in their marriage and he revealed he had a “romantic date” planned to follow her release.

“That night is when I’m going to get her to myself and have a romantic night out and take her on her first date,” Ryan told People on December 29, 2023, adding, “Gypsy’s never been on a real date where you go and sit somewhere and eat and go to a movie or do whatever.”