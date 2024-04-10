Convicted killers Lyle and Erik Menendez, who were each given two consecutive life sentences for the 1989 murders of their mom and dad, have gained a powerful ally in their quest for a retrial — Judge Judy Sheindlin.

According to the popular TV jurist, the proceedings that put the brothers in prison were “rigged!”

Sheindlin, 81, sat in on much of the pair’s second trial in the 1990s after their first ended with deadlocked juries. But in the FOX Nation docuseries Menéndez Brothers: Victims or Villains, the expert recalls realizing Superior Court Judge Stanley M. Weisberg intended to run the second trial in a “very, very different” manner than he had the first.

Initially, Lyle and Erik (now 56 and 53, respectively) confessed they used 12-gauge shotguns to kill their parents — record exec José and housewife Kitty — as the couple ate snacks and watched TV in their Beverly Hills mansion.

However, the siblings also argued they acted out of fear after years of horrific emotional, physical and sexual abuse at their father’s hands as their mother willfully ignored their anguish.

But during the second trial, Weisberg blocked all expert testimony supporting the contention the suspects were victimized as prosecutors labeled their defense the “abuse excuse.”

Sheindlin says she begged Leslie Abramson — defense attorney for the accused — to demand Weisberg recuse himself in favor of a new trial judge, but the seasoned lawyer dismissed the idea by saying, “Better the devil you know.”

Both men were ultimately convicted of two counts of first-degree murder on March 20, 1996.

As previously reported, the duo is now seeking a hearing that could lead to a retrial. In a recent petition, their lawyer Cliff Gardner insists he has uncovered evidence bolstering the brothers’ case they were, in fact, tormented and tortured by their father. The new information comes in the form of two unearthed letters written by 18-year-old Erik to a bandmate and a cousin — before the murders occurred — in which he revealed the horrors of his father’s abuse.

But one legal expert believes it’s unlikely the notes will result in a retrial. “New evidence of this type is certainly compelling into giving these individuals their due process,” says New York criminal defense attorney Pete Gleason. “Unfortunately, courts are reluctant to push the restart button, particularly in high-profile matters.”