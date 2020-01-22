Courtesy of Shayanna Jenkins – Hernandez/Instagram

She believed in him. Aaron Hernandez had a fiancée, Shayanna Jenkins, before he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in 2015 for the murder of Odin Lloyd and his suicide in 2017. What do we know about Jenkins, 30, and does Hernandez have any other notable family members he left behind when he went to jail and killed himself?

Who Was Aaron Hernandez’s Fiancée?

Before Hernandez was convicted of killing Lloyd, he had a seemingly happy relationship with Jenkins. She stood by Hernandez and attended the trial with his relatives — even though Lloyd was dating Jenkins’ sister, Shaneah Jenkins, Oxygen reported.

“I wasn’t going to let him experience it alone,” Jenkins told the outlet. “I was going to stick by his side every step of the way.”

AP/Shutterstock

After Hernandez’s death, Jenkins appears to have gotten her own life back on track. She regularly posts on Instagram, and just shared a message on January 16 about all the support she’s received following the release of Aaron Hernandez’s Killing Fields, a three-hour investigative series on her former fiancée’s murder case.

“I wanted to let all of you sweet souls know I have tried to read every message sent on Instagram and through email (positive and negative) … the amount of support and positive energy is again unreal!” she shared.

Where Is Aaron Hernandez’s Daughter Now?

Courtesy of Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez

Jenkins and Hernandez had a daughter together — Avielle Hernandez. She was born a few months before his arrest on November 6, 2012 and shares Hernandez’s birthday. The couple was going to get married in 2014, but Hernandez was arrested in 2013.

Jenkins actually has two children; she gave birth to her second daughter in June 2018. She shares her second child with Dino Guilmette, an amateur boxer.

What Happened to Aaron Hernandez’s Cousin, Tanya?

In the television series, viewers learned that Aaron’s cousin, Tanya Singleton, was accused of helping Aaron and his alleged accomplices flee the state, Women’s Health reported. She also refused to testify in his case.

Because she wouldn’t testify, Singleton was sentenced in 2014 to probation with home confinement for a year after pleading guilty to criminal contempt, The Sun Chronicle reported. At the time of the trial, she was dealing with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer. Singleton died at her home in October 2015.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.