A ​young Florida mom has been arrested and charged after she tried to hire a hitman via a parody website to kill her toddler son.

Who Is Jazmin Paez?

Paez an 18-year-old mother of a 3-year-old boy. She lives in Miami, Florida.

When Was Jazmin Paez Arrested?

In Touch can confirm that Paez was arrested on Wednesday, July 19, and remained in Miami-Dade County custody until 10:28 a.m. on Thursday, July 20. The Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation did not disclose if she posted bail.

Paez has been charged with soliciting murder in the first degree, as well as unlawful use of a communication device, according to multiple reports.

Miami-Dade Corrections

Why Is Jazmin Paez Under Arrest?

Paez allegedly used a false name while filling out a form on a “rent a hitman” parody site. Jazmin ​reportedly listed her son’s correct name and age while also including a photo of him. According to her arrest report, the suspect gave an address and chose Thursday, July 20, as the day she wanted her son killed.

“She was in a hurry to get this done,” the website’s owner, Bob Innes, said of the 18-year-old.

According to Innes, Paez contacted his website on Tuesday, July 18, where she filled out the service request form about who she wanted killed and when. The site, rentahitman.com, asks for users’ contact information and automatically records their IP addresses, a number that uniquely identifies a computer.

“The ability to research names and addresses and verify the intended target lived in a particular address,” Innes said to Miami TV news station NBC6. “That to me is a red flag. If that information is corroborated, to me that is something that needs to be looked at and that’s why I referred it.”

After she submitted online information, Innes called the Miami-Dade Police Department about Paez’s alleged request and a detective pretending to be a hired hit man texted her. In the suspect’s arrest report, she reportedly agreed to pay $3,000 to have her son killed.

Why Did Jazmin Paez Allegedly Put a Hit Out on Her Son?

Paez was arrested on the evening of Tuesday July 18, and allegedly confessed to wanting to put a hit out on her child in retaliation towards an ex-boyfriend, according to multiple reports. He reportedly broke up with her because she was a mother and Paez reportedly told police that the man told her to get rid of her son. After consenting to having her cellphone searched, a text was allegedly discovered by detectives where she told her ex it was being taken care of, regarding the hit on her son.

Family members told NBC6 that Paez’s son is safe and with relatives following her arrest.