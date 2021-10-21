Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman is reacting to news of Brian Laundrie’s death, telling In Touch exclusively why he thinks Laundrie’s death was preventable.

Chapman, 68, who lent his own efforts in the month-long search for Laundrie, tells In Touch that he believes “if the Laundrie parents [Christopher and Roberta] had fully cooperated from the beginning, Brian Laundrie might still be alive.”

Chris O’Meara/AP/Shutterstock

Chapman previously paid a visit to the home that Laundrie and his late fiancée, Gabby Petito, shared with Laundrie’s parents in North Port, Florida, and knocked on the door himself in September before searching other areas that Laundrie frequented.

“The positive ID of Brian Laundrie’s remains gives some measure of closure to this case, if not to Gabby’s family, who will likely now never know what truly happened,” adds Chapman.

The Laundrie family attorney, Steve Bertolino, did not immediately respond to In Touch for comment on Chapman’s claims after Laundrie’s remains were identified.

“Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the remains found yesterday in the reserve are indeed Brian’s,” Bertolino announced on October 21. “We have no further comment at this time and we ask that you respect the Laundrie’s privacy at this time.”

FBI Denver also shared a press release confirming news of Laundrie’s death while a cause has yet to be revealed.

“A comparison of dental records confirmed that the human remains found at the T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park are those of Brian Laundrie,” the authorities wrote in an update via Twitter after discovering a notebook and backpack belonging to Laundrie found near a trail in the area.

Shutterstock; Courtesy of Gabby Petito/Instagram

The story of Petito’s disappearance and death has gripped the nation following the couple’s cross-country trek together that began in July. Laundrie had returned home alone in their converted 2012 Ford transit van on September 1, prior to his own vanishing on September 13.

Petito was reported missing by her parents on September 11, and many people were devastated when authorities confirmed the blogger’s remains were found in the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest on September 19. Her manner and cause of death were later determined to be homicide by strangulation.

“We are praying for Gabby’s family,” Chapman tells In Touch. “As a parent who has also lost a child, I know there’s no ending to this story that brings Gabby back. But now the family can begin the process of grieving. Our thoughts are with them.”