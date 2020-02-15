Who is responsible for the disappearance of Jodi Huisentruit? The local news anchor was only 27 years old when she went missing in Mason City, Iowa on June 27, 1995. While she was never found, Huisentruit was declared dead in 2001 but her loved ones are still searching for answers. Payne Lindsey explores the case in the season premiere of Oxygen’s Up and Vanished on Saturday, February 15. In an In Touch exclusive sneak peek and interview, Lindsey learns more about the possible suspects who could have had something to do with Huisentruit’s case.

Retired TV anchor and author Beth Bednar explains that Huisentruit attended the Mason City golf tournament the night before her appearance. Angela Johnson, the girlfriend of Dustin Honken, worked at the country club.

“I don’t know that she talked to Jodi, but she may have very well come face to face with her a number of times that evening,” Bednar says in the clip.