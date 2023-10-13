This is branded content. In Touch Weekly is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below. In Touch Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Are you running around deficient in nutrients? You’re not the only one!

Fun fact of the day: Statistically, women are most likely to be deficient in vitamin D, iron, vitamin B12 and calcium. Each of these nutrients is vital to women’s health, so getting less than your fill can leave you feeling fatigued, depressed and outright awful.

Most medical literature will tell you that the best way to get more nutrients is to eat a healthy diet rich in vitamins and minerals, but that isn’t always easy. Or even plausible, depending on where you live.

This is where women’s nutritional supplements come in: to fill in the spaces your diet cannot.

So, what are the best ones?

To find out, we conducted a large-scale review of women’s supplements to find the best of the best. We created ironclad criteria to judge ingredient quality and effectiveness using our own market research and testimonials from verified users.

Check out our vetted list of the best supplements this year that are made specifically for women’s wellness:

2023 Best All-Natural Supplements for Women

Benefits of Women’s Supplements

High-quality nutritional supplements for women cater to specific needs and issues apart from your traditional catch-all vitamins.

What makes them different? Women’s supplements can help fill nutritional gaps and improve wellness by targeting the following areas:

Hormonal Balance

Nutritional supplements for women often have specific ingredients that help to keep the endocrine system — aka hormones — balanced.

One of the most common classes of ingredients you’ll see in supplements that do this is what’s called phytoestrogens. Phytoestrogens occur naturally in fruits, veggies and legumes and are often included in daily capsules to support hormonal health.

Skin & Hair Strength

Another major class of ingredients among women’s supplements are those that support hair and skin health. That’s why you’ll often find nutrients included like vitamin A, vitamin E and DIM to help keep skin clear and hair strong. DIM — aka diindolylmethane — is an active ingredient in a couple of supplements on our list, known to help with acne and skin issues.

Enhanced Energy Levels

Women are known to wear many hats, which can cause fatigue in this busy modern world. Top-notch women’s supplements will normally include one or more natural ingredients to help support energy levels throughout the day. B vitamins and iron are common, effective nutrients that can provide energy support and that you’ll find in most women’s dietary supplements.

Immune Support

Getting an effective supplement for women can help bolster your immune system. Usually, supplements do this by targeting gut health, as with probiotics and prebiotics. These are known to help ease digestive issues as well.

Other ingredients are also effective for women’s immune support. For example, turkey tail mushrooms (featured in capsules on our list) have been used for centuries and shown to improve immune response, specifically in this clinical trial with breast cancer patients.

Nutritional Support

Perhaps the best overall advantage to taking a woman’s supplement is the nutritional support they provide. That’s because it’s very difficult with a modern lifestyle for women to get all the nutrients they need from food alone. There may be a lack of access to certain clean, fresh, whole foods that cannot feasibly be mended. This is where supplements come in to fill the gaps.

Women’s supplements will often include vitamin D3 to address documented, widespread deficiency in this nutrient. The inclusion of B12 is another common example, as women who don’t eat meat are often lower in B vitamins and may suffer from a lack of energy.

Best Supplements for Women in 2023

Best Overall: Ladywell Daily Hormone Balance

Ladywell

Maintaining a balanced hormonal system is essential to overall well-being. Unfortunately, a lot of factors in the environment, including diet and stress level, can throw that out of whack.

Women’s systems are highly resilient, but hormonal imbalances can cause us to feel sluggish, bloated and simply not like ourselves. Hormonal imbalance often leads to symptoms of PMS, PCOS, PMDD, or fertility issues.

That’s why we chose these capsules from Ladywell as the best overall supplement for women since they offer expertly blended clean, plant-based ingredients that effectively target hormonal issues. Even if you don’t struggle with hormonal imbalance, the adaptogenic ingredients here give you a nutritional boost to help you stay healthy, lessen the negative effects of stress and promote good sleep.

Ladywell’s daily capsules give you a strong dose of ashwagandha and B complex to keep energy steady and stress at bay. In addition, they also contain Ginfort and saffron, which are clinically-proven to effectively reduce the severity of mood swings and physical symptoms of PMS. They also contain medicinal turkey tail mushroom extract, an ancient natural remedy for immunity and gut health. As we mentioned earlier, this mushroom has been proven in clinical trials to improve immunity in breast cancer patients.

Like all Ladywell supplements, their hormonal balance capsules are non-GMO and third-party tested for quality. Based on our research, their powerful blend of phytoestrogens, vitamins and more delivers super-effective results for women at all stages of life.

Pros:

Clean, plant-based ingredients

For women of all ages

Formulated by functional medical doctors & herbalists

Overall well-being

Specs:

Size: 60 capsules

Flavor: None

Active ingredients: Ashwagandha, Chasteberry (Vitex), Ginfort, Saffron, Shatavari, Fu Ling, Wild Yam, Dong Quai, Black Cohosh, Turkey Tail Mushroom, Amino Acids & B Vitamins

What real women say: These capsules are particularly well-reviewed by postpartum mothers and women going through menopause. It looks like the majority of verified users report feeling a difference in overall well-being in just a couple of weeks.

Best Probiotic for Women: Hers Start Women’s Probiotic

hers

There are tons of probiotic supplements out there. We know from experience it can be difficult to tell if they’re actually working for you.

That’s what makes Hers different. For improved gut health and to simply ‘feel better’, this is the best probiotic we’ve found for women.

Its potent formula contains a whopping eight strains of prebiotics, probiotics, microflora and yeast. (We don’t normally see this large variety of strains in women’s probiotic supplements, making this a more unique formulation on the market.)

These beneficial bacteria help balance the gut and eliminate toxins lying around in the intestines. A balanced gut means more energy and a stronger immune system for women of all ages.

Hers women’s probiotics are well-reviewed for helping with UTIs and hormonal imbalances, but the biggest difference we see is that users just feel better overall. Gut health can impact mental health, so taking care of it with a strong probiotic like this one can potentially have a positive impact on how you feel day to day.

Pros:

Gut health & immunity

Affordable

Potent blend of pre- and probiotic strains

Results you can feel

Specs:

Size: 30 capsules

Flavor: None

Active ingredients: Probiotics, prebiotics, cranberry fruit extract

What real women say: As of this review, Hers Start Women’s Probiotic sits at a 4.5/5 rating among verified users. The most common results we found were that women just simply ‘feel better’, usually within 2–3 weeks of taking the probiotic.

Best Whole-Food Multivitamin: Pure Essence Labs LifeEssence Women

Pure Essence

You’ll normally find the likely suspects in women’s multivitamins — like D vitamins and B vitamins. These are well and good. However, there are more pieces to the puzzle for optimal women’s wellness.

In our research, LifeEssence happens to do the best job targeting women’s health from all angles with this powerful multivitamin.

There are two major elements of the secret sauce here. Number one is the sheer volume of phytochemicals in every serving. Phytochemicals come from whole foods and they give your system vitality and strength.

Second are the well-studied adaptogens that specifically help with women’s health issues, like keeping bones strong and hormones naturally balanced. We love that LifeEssence blends modern science with ancient herbal remedies. All their ingredients are well-documented for their benefits. This gives women results like no other multivitamin.

For example, they include Dong Quai, an herb used in traditional Chinese medicine. It helps relieve hot flashes and menstrual cramps. There’s also chaste tree fruit that promotes hormonal health and much more.

Because there are so many beneficial phytochemicals in the mix, we don’t have time to go into all of them here. But rest assured, these triple-tested multivitamins are powerful, one-of-a-kind supplements and a great base for every woman’s daily health regimen.

Pros:

Whole-food ingredients

Doctor recommended

Energy and immunity

Specs:

Size: 120 tablets / 30 servings

Flavor: None

Active ingredients: Ipriflavone, calcium D-Glucarate, DIM, Dong Quai

What real women say: The verified online reviews currently hover at 4.9 of 5 stars. The most common benefit we discovered was better energy levels, followed by improvements in immunity and sleep health.

Best for Radiant Skin: CLEARSTEM Skincare MINDBODYSKIN® 2 Supplement

Clearstem Skincare

Want clearer, brighter skin? If you struggle with acne or skin issues, you could have a hormonal imbalance. All the creams and serums in the world won’t help solve that problem. Luckily, we found these magical capsules from CLEARSTEM Skincare that treat skin issues from the inside out.

Created to help both women and men banish acne without the use of pharmaceuticals, the MINDBODYSKIN® 2 hormonal acne supplement helps repair internal imbalances that cause acne in the first place. In tandem with a healthy skincare regime, you can get amazing results in just a week or so.

The all-natural ingredient combo features DIM, vitamin A and more to keep skin glowing. But it’s not just about acne — the digestive support and liver detox benefits provided are a boon to gut health.

The goal? Detox, regenerate and balance your skin and your entire system. Read through the verified testimonials if you need more convincing. And fear not, there’s a 30-day money-back guarantee if you don’t see the awesome results you’re expecting.

Pros:

Fixes hormonal imbalance that causes acne

Results in 1 week or less

For all skin types

Specs:

Size: 90 capsules

Flavor: None

Active ingredients: DIM, vitamin A, 5-HTP, turmeric, dandelion

What real women say: These supplements for skin health are some of the best-reviewed on our list, with almost 500 verified 5-star testimonials. Looks like hundreds of women who have struggled with acne for years have finally been able to get it under control.

Best Gummy Supplement for Women: Aura Probiotic Gummy

Aura Essentials

Gummies are one of the most enjoyable ways to take nutritional supplements. Admittedly, there are a ton of choices, so it was a bit tedious to find our favorite. Ultimately, we went with these probiotic gummies from Aura that taste great and help banish gut issues.

Aura’s probiotic gummies are 100% vegan, non-GMO and sourced only with US ingredients. We also love that they keep it all-natural with flavors and colors, without negatively impacting the taste.

We especially recommend these probiotic gummies for women dealing with digestive issues and yeast infections. Both are caused by imbalances in the gut and insufficient levels of the ‘good bacteria’ you need to keep digestion firing.

Aura’s probiotic gummies have proven time and time again to help correct gut imbalances. They offer an impressive 2+billion colony count of their probiotic strains. And they use two different types of probiotics, good for combatting overall digestive problems more effectively.

Take two gummies per day as part of a healthy lifestyle. After a few days of taking them, you can bump up the dosage to three or four if you’re dealing with a yeast infection or digestive discomfort.

Pros:

Fast-acting

Over 2 billion colonies of probiotics

Regularity and immunity

Specs:

Size: 60 capsules

Flavor: Raspberry watermelon

Active ingredients: Probiotics ( Bacillus coagulans and Bifidobacterium lactis )

What real women say: The overall online review score for Aura’s probiotic gummy is currently 4.2 of 5 stars. The majority of verified users speak to the great taste and improvement with digestion issues like bloating and irregularity.

Ritual

Brain health, heart health, eye health, immunity, you name it, this supplement nails it. Ritual’s team of in-house scientists, MDs and nutritionists has come up with a daily women’s supplement with value that simply cannot be beaten.

A one-month supply will run you the lowest on our list and you can get that price down even more by buying bundles and/or subscribing with Ritual.

When we compared the quality ingredients inside with other women’s supplements, we found companies charging double the price or more for an equivalent multivitamin.

Another thing we love about these women’s multivitamins is that they are backed up by a legitimate clinical trial. Ritual had a university-run a third-party study to see how exactly their customers were benefitting and the results, frankly, are amazing.

In the 12-week trial, these capsules increased vitamin D levels by 43% and omega-3 DHA by 41%.

We find these results especially encouraging since the vitamin marketplace is known for inferior supplements that don’t get absorbed well. Ritual’s multivitamin uses time-release technology for rapid absorption and the results speak for themselves.

Pros:

Optimal absorption

Backed by legit clinical study

Brain health & heart health

Affordable

Specs:

Size: 60 capsules

Flavor: Mint essence

Active ingredients: Folate, vitamin D, omega-3 DHA

What real women say: Ritual’s Women multivitamin has a combined score of 4.3 of 5 stars as of this review’s publication. It appears that once women make the switch, they stick with these vitamins for the long term for their value and efficiency.

How We Picked the Best Supplements for Women

The supplement world can be difficult to navigate. Since dietary supplements technically are not regulated by the FDA, consumers are pretty much on their own.

Proceeding with caution is a good idea, not only to make sure your supplement is safe but to make sure you’re not throwing money down the drain.

Here are the quality indicators we looked for when selecting the top women’s supplements in 2023:

Quality ingredients

Inferior supplements will often contain fillers and artificial ingredients, which in our opinion, kind of defeat the purpose altogether. For our list, we only chose supplements with all-natural ingredients.

We also required that companies provide some sort of documentation as to where their ingredients are sourced from. Women’s supplements with organic, non-GMO and/or local ingredients earned higher marks.

Scientific research

Another criteria we used to evaluate women’s supplements is whether or not there is sufficient scientific research backing the ingredients. We selected products whose ingredients have been found to support women’s health in legitimate scientific studies, not just online testimonials.

Third-party testing

The best supplement brands, regardless of what products they offer, will run third-party tests on their ingredients to verify that they’re free of contaminants. We only selected women’s supplements that undergo some sort of independent testing protocol to ensure that they’re safe and that they indeed contain what the company advertises on the bottle.

Verified online reviews

You never know how a natural supplement will affect you until you try it for yourself. But a really powerful window into efficiency lies in verified online reviews. They’re not the end-all-be-all, but you can usually get a good idea about efficiency by combing through these.

We milled through hundreds of verified testimonials for women’s supplements to help evaluate how effective they are. We did not select any supplements with low customer service ratings.

We also looked out for red flags from verified users. Accordingly, we did not consider any products with glaring inconsistencies between brand claims and actual user experience.

FAQs:

Do supplements really work?

The jury is still out as to whether or not supplements really work and you’ll find that the medical community is somewhat divided on the issue. That said, the proof is in the pudding. Until you try a vetted, high-quality supplement for yourself, you won’t know whether or not it works for you.

How long does it take to see results?

This depends on what results you’re expecting and the quality of your supplement. For example, poor gut health isn’t always an easy thing to repair and adjusting to a probiotic can take weeks. The women’s supplements on our list provide results in a window of about 1 week to a month, give or take.

Can I take multiple supplements together?

You can take multiple supplements together, provided you do not take vitamins and nutrients at excessive, toxic levels.

Can women’s supplements replace a healthy diet?

The consensus by scientists, doctors and nutritionists on this matter is that no, supplements are no replacement for a healthy diet. Supplements are meant to simply fill in the nutritional gaps your current diet does not provide.

Conclusion

Not getting enough vitamins and superfoods? Fill the gaps!

Filling in the nutritional gaps that your diet misses with a women’s supplement is a small choice that can launch a healthier lifestyle.

On our list, you’ll find the highest-quality supplements for women available this year. All are designed specifically for women’s holistic health needs and most importantly, they really work.