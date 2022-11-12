Written in partnership with Ascend Agency

Lozano wasn’t always the dominant figure in real estate that he is today. Diego Lozano moved to Orlando, Florida when he was eight years old. He is originally from Bogota, Columbia. He entered the real estate industry eight years ago by engaging in wholesale real estate and repairing and flipping houses. That would enable him to create the empire he has today. Although Lozano still engages in wholesale and fix and flips, his emphasis has changed. His current primary interests are social media marketing, sales floor management, and brand building for other businesses trying to increase their monthly income. In addition, Diego provides coaching and a one-on-one mentoring program for anyone wishing to emulate and pick Diego’s brain.

The path to success for Diego Lozano was not easy. Early on, he realized that forcing himself into difficult situations would be necessary for him to advance to the level he was pursuing. When he was just 19 years old, he worked 60 hours a week as a gym manager until he eventually met a group of rich businessmen who were exercising. Young Diego was advised by those individuals to put everything on hold and pursue the success he truly desired. He realized from an early age that he always wanted the freedom to live his own life and explore, as well as the material and lasting freedom that comes with it.

Though Lozano has had his fair share of accomplishments from real estate, he states that the most rewarding aspect of the job is watching the impact he has on his industry. Lozano knows that having the power to change people’s lives for the better is far more beneficial and motivating than making a quick buck. He’s able to help other aspiring entrepreneurs get closer to financial freedom while watching their mindsets grow along the way.

Aside from his professional life, Lozano credits his family for his real success. He loves that his business allows him to be such a present father in his children’s lives. Lozano states that the simple act of just looking at his kids is the reason why he always goes as hard as he does with his company. Keep up with Lozano by following him on Instagram here and check out his official company here.