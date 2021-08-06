Kanye West Hints Kim Kardashian Is ‘Still in Love’ With Him Amid Divorce in New ‘Donda’ Track

On the road to reconciliation? Kanye West hinted that his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, isn’t ready to move on from their marriage just yet.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality, 40, attended Kanye’s second listening party for his upcoming album, Donda, on Thursday, August 5. According to BuzzFeed News, the longtime entertainer, 44, seemingly made a number of references to Kim and their relationship while performing.

“Time and space is a luxury,” Kanye rapped in one unnamed song. “But you came here to show that you’re still in love with me.”

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

In another track titled “Love Unconditionally,” the Chicago native got down on his knees at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, and rapped “I’m losing all my family, darling come back to me.”

Kim and Kanye started dating in 2012. Two years later, the A-list pair, who share children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, tied the knot at their over-the-top May wedding at Forte di Belvedere in Florence, Italy.

In February, Kim officially filed for divorce, In Touch confirmed at the time. Two months ahead of their breakup, In Touch reported the KKW Beauty Founder and the Grammy Award-winner were “worlds apart” from each other emotionally.

“They’ve been living separate lives for the past couple of years, and are drifting further and further away from each other,” a source told the publication.

Since then, it’s unclear whether or not Kim and Kanye will get back together, but it does appear as though they’re amicable. Not only did the Skims founder attend her ex’s second listening party, but she also attended Kanye’s first listening party in late July with their kids and sister Khloé Kardashian. On both occasions, Kim’s outfit matched Kanye’s stage outfit.

An additional insider previously revealed to In Touch that Kim “definitely doesn’t want any drama” with Kanye. “Kim is playing nice when it comes to Kanye. That was to be expected. She does respect him and will always have love for him,” the source said. “She’s not going to dog him. That’s just who she is.”

