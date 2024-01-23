In Touch Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase.

This is sponsored content. In Touch Weekly is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below. The use of THC in any capacity may lead to health concerns and users should consult medical personnel before consumption. Local and state laws for use and possession of THC vary by jurisdiction and should be reviewed before purchase.

Whether you’re an active individual looking for sore muscle relief after a strenuous workout, an older adult fighting arthritis discomfort, or a middle-aged person fighting the ebbs and flows of the changing body, CBD may be the weapon you need to relieve your minor body aches and pains.

CBD has grown in popularity in the last few years because of its promising effects in pain relief. Gummies have been especially popular among Americans because of how easy they are to take and their great-tasting flavors.

If you’re new to CBD, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the available gummy options, so we’ve compiled a list of our five favorite CBD gummies for pain.

How Does CBD Help with Pain?

Research on CBD as a pain reliever is still new, but there are a few ways in which it’s believed that CBD can help with pain.

One of the ways researchers believe CBD can provide pain relief is because CBD has anti-inflammatory properties. Inflammation is the build-up of fluids in the body that can cause swelling. That swollen tissue pushes against the nerve-ending and causes pain. CBD can reduce inflammation, which allows the tissue to release pressure from the nerves, dissipating the pain.

Another way CBD may affect pain is how it interacts with the body’s endocannabinoid system (EDC), which research links to how the body manages chronic pain, inflammation and other functions. The body naturally produces endogenous cannabinoids interacting with the EDC’s cannabinoid receptors throughout the body. CBD also interacts with this system, interfering with how the body reacts to pain.

Best CBD Gummies for Pain in 2024

Not sure which CBD gummies to try for your pain? Consider one of our top five choices for the best CBD gummies for pain in 2024.

CBDistillery

Get the restoration you deserve with the Unwind Synergy+ THC and CBD Gummies from CBDistillery. These vegan gummies contain hemp-derived Delta-9 THC and CBD for the ideal balance to calm the body and mind while relieving minor aches and pains.

Because these gummies contain at least 5 mg of THC per serving, you may experience a high, so ensure you know how your body will react before taking these gummies. All ingredients are 100 percent clean, so you can feel confident you’re only putting the highest-quality gummies into your body.

Pros:

Subscription pricing is available to save 20 percent

Made with US-grown hemp

100 percent clean ingredients

Specs:

CBD Type : Full-spectrum CBD

Size : 30-count container

Strength : 25mg of CBD and 5mg of THC per gummy

Flavor : Berry

What customers love: Reviewers say these are the perfect gummies for relieving inflammation and soreness after an extensive workout. Not only are these gummies excellent for soreness, but customers find that they’re sleeping better at night and feeling more relaxed during the day.

Vena CBD

The full-spectrum CBD gummies from Vena are an excellent option for individuals looking for the complete benefits of CBD, THC, CBG and CBN without the grogginess associated with higher levels of THC.

You can take these vegan bites daily, with or without food, to promote physical relaxation and relieve discomfort. With three delicious flavors in every container, you will surely find a taste you enjoy.

Pros:

Subscription pricing available to save 25 percent

Made with US-grown hemp

Free of GMOs and pesticides

Specs:

CBD Type : Full-spectrum

Size : 30-count container

Strength : 25mg of CBD per gummy

Flavor : Multi-flavored

What customers love: Users find these gummies to help relieve discomfort and joint pain. Customers also mention they love the taste and these gummies are excellent for allowing them to enjoy a restful night’s sleep.

Best Quality: Zatural Full Spectrum CBD Gummies

Zatural

Experience the ultimate pain relief with Zatural’s Full Spectrum CBD gummies. These all-natural gummies contain 20mg of CBD per serving and come in a delicious mixed berry flavor from a natural berry extract.

Whether your pain is mild or you’re looking for everyday comfort, Zatural’s doctor-formulated gummies are a must-have staple in your pain-recovery journey.

Pros:

Subscription pricing is available to save up to 20 percent

Made in the USA with natural ingredients

Doctor formulated

Specs:

CBD Type : Full-spectrum

Size : 30, 60 and 90-count containers

Strength : 20mg of CBD per serving

Flavor : Mixed Berry

What customers love: Many customers find Zatural’s gummies to help decrease inflammation-related pain, such as discomfort associated with arthritis. People also find these gummies helpful with migraine pain and nausea, while other users say they’re excellent as a sleep aid.

R&R

For those times when your pain is more intense than usual, try the extra-strength full-spectrum gummies from R&R CBD. Every gummy contains 60 mg of organic hemp extract and 6.8 mg of minor cannabinoids, including CBC, THC and CBG, for ultimate pain relief.

Each container has three sugar-coated flavors: Palisade Peach, Granny Smith Apple and Alpine Strawberry.

Pros:

Subscription pricing is available to save 20 percent

Vegan

Gluten-free

Specs:

CBD Type : Full-spectrum

Size : 30-count container

Strength : 60 mg of CBD per gummy

Flavor : Multi-flavored

What customers love: Many customers mention they trust the quality of products from R&R and find these gummies to work well and taste amazing, too. People also say R&R has helpful customer service, willing to answer questions and directs people to the right products. In addition to pain relief, users find these gummies useful in managing anxiety symptoms.

Best Tasting: MONTKUSH CBDA Rosin Gummies

MONTKUSH

If taste is on your list of top priorities for a CBD gummy, then you’ll love the Summer Strawberry CBD gummies from MONTKUSH. These gummies contain CBDA, a rosin from the hemp flower, with the same therapeutic and pain-relieving effects as CBD. With 15 mg of CBD per gummy, these are an excellent option for first-time CBDA users seeking minimal recovery.

Pros:

Subscription pricing is available to save 30 percent

Vegan, gluten-free and non-GMO

Made in the USA

Specs:

CBD Type : Full-spectrum

Size : 20, 40 and 60-count container

Strength : 15 mg CBDA per gummy

Flavor : Summer Strawberry

What customers love: Many users say they feel less aches and pain by taking one to two MONTKUSH gummies daily. People love the flavor and find these gummies among their top choice for muscle and joint pain relief.

How We Picked the Best CBD Gummies for Pain

With tons of CBD gummies on the market, we want to ensure we find the best quality gummies to feature. To help us narrow down the choices, we look into the company’s production process, customer reviews, testing and ingredients.

Production Process

The production process is how the company creates the CBD gummy, including extraction and manufacturing processes.

The extraction process is how a brand extracts CBD from the hemp plant. There are a few different extraction processes, but the most common is CO2 extraction using carbon dioxide to get CBD from plants without using solvents, leading to a pure and clean end product.

As for manufacturing, we look for companies that manufacture their goods in the United States. US manufacturers should follow the Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP), which is how the FDA regulates the quality of consumer goods.

Reviews

Verified customers are the best resource to understand if a CBD gummy is relieving people’s pain. Browsing reviews on the brand’s website and third-party review sites give us a sense of how well each gummy works for the general public. We understand not every gummy will work for every person, but we want to find brands with primarily positive reviews.

Reviews not only give us insight into how well a CBD gummy works, but they can also highlight other aspects of the company that may not be readily apparent. Reviews often share how customer service reacts to questions, how the company handles returns and if there are issues with shipping or delivery.

Testing

Since the FDA doesn’t regulate dietary supplements like CBD, CBD brands should have their gummies third-party tested. Third-party testing is when an independent organization tests gummies to ensure they meet specific quality standards. Labs primarily test CBD for heavy metals and pesticides. Testing also ensures the product contains the same amount of CBD and other cannabinoids mentioned on the label.

Quality Ingredients

Like any dietary supplement or food, you want to ensure you’re putting the highest quality product into your body. That’s why we look for brands using clean and safe ingredients. We don’t want to see many artificial additives or inactive ingredients but prefer all-natural, vegan, non-GMO products.

What to Look for When Buying CBD

There’s a lot to consider when buying CBD. A few things you’ll want to remember when deciding which CBD product to try are the potency, purpose, price, form and flavor.

Potency

The amount of CBD per serving varies among brands. If you’re new to CBD, look for products with around 10mg per serving. A lessened potency is an excellent place to begin until you understand how your body reacts to CBD. If you’ve used CBD or notice your body has a higher tolerance, try extra-strength options with 25mg of CBD or more per serving.

As always, follow each brand’s directions and don’t take more than the suggested amount. Start with their suggested starting dose and slowly increase it as you need.

What it helps

Most CBD products will help all ailments, whether pain, poor sleep, or anxiety. However, some brands include additional natural supplements to increase a specific benefit. Some gummies for improved sleep may have melatonin, or oil for stress may have extra calming essential oils. While shopping, consider what you’re using CBD for and look for products marketed toward your desired benefit.

Form

Gummies are just one of many ways to take CBD. While many people prefer gummies because of their taste and how easy they are to take, others find oils, capsules and tablets more effective. You can also find CBD flower buds, topicals like lotion and gels, teas and other infused edibles.

Flavor

People often enjoy gummies instead of other forms of CBD because of the delicious favors brands offer. Some companies will have multiple flavors in a container, while others allow you to choose a favorite. Some companies will use natural flavoring, which usually means you’ll notice the hemp taste. However, other brands hide the hemp with added sugars or artificial flavors to make them more like candy. If you’re not a fan of the sweetness, there are naturally flavored gummies that contain the earthy hemp taste.

Price

CBD gummies are an investment. For the best results, depending on the brand, you’ll want to take one to two gummies daily, making many containers suitable for a month’s supply. Consider brands that offer a monthly subscription to keep your monthly costs low. The subscription will decrease the per-month purchase and many offer free or discounted shipping.

If you haven’t found a CBD gummy you want to commit to yet, consider brands that offer a money-back guarantee. That way, if you try the gummy and it’s not providing the desired results, you can return it for a refund. Money-back guarantees allow you to try various CBD gummies without the fear of wasting money if they don’t work.

What is CBD?

Cannabidiol (CBD) is one of the many compounds found in marijuana. Unlike the compound tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), CBD does not cause users to feel high. CBD derived from hemp )any part of a cannabis plant with less than 0.3 percent THC) is federally legal in the United States as of 2018, thanks to the Agriculture Improvement Act, which removes hemp from the Controlled Substance Act.

Benefits of CBD

People have used CBD for many years, especially in Eastern and plant-based medical practices. In the United States, CBD is considered a dietary supplement. Companies market it to provide various benefits, including:

Improved sleep

Pain relief

Decreased inflammation

Lower stress

Overall wellness

Types of CBD

There are three main types of CBD that you may notice on a label when buying CBD products.

Full-spectrum means the product contains CBD and other cannabinoids naturally found in hemp plants including up to 0.3 percent of THC.

Broad-spectrum is similar to full-spectrum in that it contains various other cannabinoids, but it’s undergone an additional process to remove the THC.

Isolate is the purest form of CBD and does not contain THC or other cannabinoids.

Most products are either full-spectrum or broad-spectrum. Both provide similar results and it’s more about a personal preference regarding whether you’re comfortable with traces of THC.

Forms of CBD

CBD comes in different forms, giving you various options for taking CBD. A few of the most popular CBD forms include gummies, oils, topicals and capsules.

Gummies are edible candies that come in various flavors and are perfect for on-the-go relief.

Oils are better for individuals who want more control over their dosage. They come with a dropper that you can use to measure the CBD. Place the oil in your mouth or mix it into a beverage.

Topicals are typically for pain relief. They come in lotions, gels, creams and rubs that you can massage into the skin for target pain relief.

Capsules/soft gels are similar to gummies in that they have a pre-measured amount of CBD in each tablet but aren’t flavored. You swallow them whole like you would any other capsule supplement.

Side Effects of CBD

Like any supplement, CBD may cause side effects. Side effects can happen to anyone, but they are more typical in individuals who take prescription medications, so consult your doctor before starting CBD. Common CBD side effects include:

Dry mouth

Drowsiness

Fatigue

Appetite changes

Nausea

Diarrhea

If you experience CBD side effects, discontinue the product until they resolve. You can try a lower dosage to see if that helps, but if symptoms persist, talk to your doctor to ensure there’s no underlying condition causing your side effects.

FAQs

Is CBD legal?

Yes, CBD is federally legal as of 2018, thanks to The Agriculture Improvement Act. However, some states may restrict the buying and selling of certain CBD products, especially those containing higher levels of THC.

Can CBD alone help with pain?

CBD is not a pain medication meant to treat severe discomfort but can help alleviate minor aches and pain. However, you should talk to your doctor about alternative treatment options if discomfort persists.

Will CBD make me high?

No, CBD will not make you high. CBD does not give you the euphoric effect commonly associated with THC. However, CBD products with more than 0.3 percent of THC may cause a high. It’s always best to start those at a low dose until you know how your body will react.

Will CBD show on a drug test?

It’s unlikely that CBD will show on a drug test, but if you are subject to drug tests, make sure your gummies contain less than 0.3 percent THC.