Best CBD Gummies You'll Want To Take Daily

This is sponsored content. In Touch Weekly is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below. The use of THC in any capacity may lead to health concerns and users should consult medical personnel before consumption. Local and state laws for use and possession of THC vary by jurisdiction and should be reviewed before purchase.

Sometimes you need a little boost to help you get through the day, and that’s okay. Instead of resorting to dozens of cups of coffee that leave you feeling jittery, why not try popping a CBD gummy?

A natural compound derived from the hemp plant, CBD has been linked to a number of health and wellness benefits including promoting relaxation, easing anxiety, boosting mood, improving sleep and relieving pain.

Gummies are a convenient method of getting a hit of CBD goodness. They are ideal for taking on the go whenever you need it, they deliver an exact dose of CBD, and they come in a wide variety of delicious flavors.

We researched some of the top CBD brands to find the best CBD gummies that can be taken daily to help boost your mental and physical well being.

Benefits of CBD Gummies

CBD is a popular supplement in the wellness market as a natural alternative for managing several health and wellness concerns. The hemp extract has an advantage over certain traditional medications as CBD is typically well-tolerated, has minimal side effects and is non addictive.

The therapeutic benefits of CBD are believed to be via its interaction with the endocannabinoid system which is responsible for maintaining balance in several processes in the body, including pain, sleep, mood regulation and more.

Pain Relief

Research indicates that CBD shows promise as a natural pain reliever. Studies indicate that CBD can help reduce the chronic pain caused by the likes of arthritis and post-exercise recovery, by reducing inflammation and changing how our body perceives pain.

Boost Sleep

Early research shows that CBD might offer a solution for those suffering excess daytime sleepiness and other sleep disturbances. A recent study found that 60% of participants supplementing with CBD reported improved sleep, potentially thanks to tackling the root causes of insomnia, such as pain or anxiety.

Ease Anxiety

While more human studies are needed, animal studies suggest that CBD has potential as an alternative treatment for mood disorders and anxiety. Plus a recent small scale study shows that CBD can ease the anxiety caused by public speaking and poor self image.

Epilepsy Treatment

Recently, the FDA approved the first CBD drug, Epidolex, which is used to treat those with Dravet or Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, to rare forms of epilepsy.

Other potential health benefits of CBD include, but are not limited to:

Managing PTSD symptoms

Stress management

Improved mood

Aiding addiction treatment

Easing the symptoms of inflammatory skin conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis and acne

Neuroprotection

Relief from nausea and vomiting

Best CBD Gummies in 2023

1. Best Overall CBD Gummies for 2023: CBDistillery Daytime Synergy Gummies

CBDistillery Daytime Synergy Gummies

Pros:

CBD and CBG

All-natural ingredients

Natural orange flavor

Convenient and portable

Third-party lab tested

60–day satisfaction guarantee

The Daytime Synergy Gummies by CBDistillery combine equal amounts of CBD and CBG, as well as an array of minor cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids and less than 0.3% of THC. When this blend of compounds is combined together, it multiples the health and wellness benefits via the “entourage effect”.

Formulated to provide all-day relief, each gummy contains 15mg of CBD and 15mg of CBG, which can help ease the symptoms of anxiety, as shown by a study carried out by CBDistillery.

Made with all-natural ingredients the gummies feature a sweet and juicy orange flavor and each bottle contains 30 convenient pre-measured doses, for relief whenever you need it.

Each batch of CBD gummies is third-party tested to show they are as potent as advertised and free of contaminants. So confident are CBDistillery in the quality of their gummies, that they offer a 60–day money-back guarantee.

2. Best CBD Gummies for Anxiety: Feals Gummies

Feals Gummies

Pros:

20mg CBD + 1.5mg THC

All natural ingredients

Low sugar, vegan, & gluten-free

Subscribe and Save 30%

Third-party lab-tested

If you’re looking for something to take the edge off your stress and anxiety, you might want to try the CBD gummies from Feals. Each gummy contains 20mg of full spectrum CBD and 1.5mg of THC, meaning you’ll enjoy a high that feels like a warm fuzzy hug, with no paranoia or hangover — plus you get the added benefits of all other minor cannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids.

The low-sugar gummies are made with all-natural ingredients, including the bright & citrusy, tangerine flavor. They are also vegan-friendly, gluten-free and non-GMO. For added peace of mind, Feals third-party lab tests their gummies to make sure the CBD concentration matches the product packaging and that they are free of impurities.

Each packet contains 30 gummies, enough to last you the month, and if you like how they make you feel, you can save 30% when you subscribe to regular shipments.

You can try it risk-free with Feals’ 30 day money-back guarantee. Feel it or it’s free.

3. Best for Everyday Use: Koi CBD Anytime Balance Gummies

Koi CBD Anytime Balance Gummies

Pros:

USA-grown hemp

100% natural ingredients

Sweet berry lemonade flavor

Certified vegan

Allergen-free

Independently lab tested

Each serving (two gummies) contains 20mg of broad spectrum CBD, which can help you feel balanced and calm throughout the day. The sweet berry lemonade flavor is all-natural, as are all the other ingredients that made up the gummy’s formulation. Additionally, the gummies are certified vegan, completely allergen-free and kosher.

The Anytime Balance Gummies are consistently blended during the manufacturing process to ensure even CBD distribution. Plus, each batch of gummies is third-party tested for purity, consistency and compliance.

4. Best CBD Gummies for Pain: Green Roads Extra Strength CBD Relax Bears

Green Roads Extra Strength CBD Relax Bears

Pros:

25mg of CBD per gummy

Variety of fruity flavors

Domestically-grown hemp

Pharmacist formulated

Independently lab-tested

Subscribe and save

Soothe aching joints and sore muscles with the help of the Extra Strength CBD Relax Gummies from Green Roads. With 25mg of CBD isolate per gummy, these sweet little bears may also help relieve mild anxiety and boost mood.

Although there are some artificial colors and flavors, the gummies are packed full of fruity flavors. Each box contains an assortment of juicy flavors including green apple, blue raspberry, cherry, orange and lemon.

Formulated by physicians, the gummies are made with USA-grown hemp and are rigorously tested in third-party labs, which verifies the potency of CBD and that the batch passes all the tests for contaminants.

5. Best Vegan CBD Gummies: Vena CBD Bites

Vena CBD Bites

Pros:

25mg of CBD per gummy

Refreshing lemon flavor

100% natural ingredients

GMO and pesticide free

Vegan and gluten-free

Independently lab-tested

For a tasty and convenient way to take CBD, the sweet and sour lemon flavor of the CBD Bites from Vena will tantalize your taste buds and uplift your mood. Each gummy contains 25mg of CBD in an all-natural formulation that is also vegan and gluten-free.

The convenient bite-sized pieces are perfect for helping to bring some calm and balance to your day whenever you need it. We’re sure you’re going to love the flavor and texture, but if you don’t, you’re protected by a 30-day no-questions-asked money-back guarantee.

Vena tests its entire product line in third-party labs to check the potency is as advertised and that no contaminants, such as pesticides or heavy metals, are present.

How We Chose Our Winners

We extensively researched dozens of CBD brands to find CBD gummies that met our strict criteria.

Hemp Quality

The best CBD gummies start with a good quality hemp plant, so we favored brands that sourced their CBD from domestic growers that preferably utilize organic farming practices. This ensures that the hemp plants will be free of pesticides and herbicides, making for a cleaner CBD.

We prioritized brands that use the CO2 extraction methods. This is a cleaner process than solvent extraction. If a brand does use solvent CBD extraction, they are required to have independent test results that show the gummies contained no trace of residual solvents.

Third-Party Testing

For a CBD gummy to make it onto our list, it was required to be tested in an independent lab, as well as have an up-to-date certificate of analysis (COA). We checked the COAs ourselves to make sure the CBD content matched the packaging and that the gummies were free of contaminants, such as heavy metals, pesticides, herbicides, solvents and microbes.

Flavor Profile

Many people choose CBD gummies because they don’t have the earthy aftertaste of CBD oils. Therefore, it’s important that we picked gummies that have a good flavor, preferably achieved with no artificial flavors.

Natural Ingredients

We favored gummies that were made using only natural ingredients as this reduces the risk of allergic reactions or food hypersensitivity. Gummies also scored highly if they were compatible with a number of dietary requirements, e.g gluten-free and vegan-friendly

Brand Reputation

There are a few indicators that a CBD brand has a solid reputation, such as disclosing the source of their hemp, listing their ingredients, and not making unsupported health claims. We also read through dozens of real customer reviews to check that users were satisfied with the gummies as well as with customer service.

What Is CBD?

CBD, also known as cannabidiol, is a compound derived from the leaves and flowers of the hemp plant. It’s a popular supplement in the health and wellness market and is available in a variety of formulations including gummies, capsules, oils, tinctures, vape juices, topicals and more.

Types of CBD

There are three types of CBD that are found in CBD products:

Full spectrum CBD: Contains CBD, as well as all other therapeutic compounds of the hemp plant, including other cannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids. Full spectrum CBD also contains up to 0.3% THC, which while not enough to cause a ‘high’, may trigger the ‘entourage effect’, producing a more pronounced effect than CBD alone.

Contains CBD, as well as all other therapeutic compounds of the hemp plant, including other cannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids. Full spectrum CBD also contains up to 0.3% THC, which while not enough to cause a ‘high’, may trigger the ‘entourage effect’, producing a more pronounced effect than CBD alone. Broad spectrum CBD: Contains all the same therapeutic compounds as full spectrum CBD with the exception of THC, although it may still be present in trace amounts.

Contains all the same therapeutic compounds as full spectrum CBD with the exception of THC, although it may still be present in trace amounts. CBD isolate: Contains just CBD and nothing else, making it the best option if you’re subject to regular drug testing.

Other Forms of CBD

CBD gummies are great for getting a precise dose of CBD whenever and wherever you need, plus they typically don’t have the earthy aftertaste of some CBD products that can take some getting used to. These other CBD products include tinctures and oils, topicals, e-liquids, nasal sprays, capsules, skincare and more.

CBD Topicals

CBD balms, creams and skincare are great for helping provide targeted pain relief on the go and managing the symptoms of inflammatory skin conditions, such as acne and psoriasis.

Topical CBD products work by interacting with the cannabinoid receptors near the surface of the skin and relief typically kicks in around 10 to 30 minutes after application and can last up to a few hours.

One of the major benefits of CBD topicals is that they can be reapplied as needed with the best results coming from consistent use two to three times a day.

CBD Oils and Tinctures

CBD oils and tinctures generally take effect more quickly than CBD gummies. This is because the CBD from oils is absorbed directly into the bloodstream via the vessels under the tongue, while the CBD from gummies must pass through the digestive system first.

Other Common CBD Supplements

Additional CBD supplements include:

Vape pens: Available in a wide range of flavors and a good option for a quick CBD boost when on the go.

Available in a wide range of flavors and a good option for a quick CBD boost when on the go. Capsules: Get a precise and convenient dose of CBD, with no bitter taste you sometimes get with oils and tinctures.

Get a precise and convenient dose of CBD, with no bitter taste you sometimes get with oils and tinctures. Oral and nasal sprays: While not as easy to get a precise dose as you would with capsules or gummies, nasal and oral sprays provide fast-acting CBD.

How to Take CBD Gummies for Beginners

If you’re taking CBD for the first time we suggest starting with a lower potency and gradually increasing your dose over time, if necessary. When you first start using CBD gummies, you may experience some mild side effects, including nausea, diarrhea, appetite changes, fatigue, dry mouth and drowsiness, but they tend to be temporary.

Don’t take more gummies if you don’t feel anything straight away after eating a gummy. The effects of CBD gummies usually take between 60 and 90 minutes so it’s important to be patient. You can help the effects of CBD gummies to kick in quicker by taking them on an empty stomach. You can expect the effects of your gummy to last anywhere between four and eight hours.

The FDA recommends that CBD products be avoided if you’re pregnant, breastfeeding or taking certain contraceptive medications. This is because CBD is known to affect the action of key reproductive hormones.

Furthermore, as hemp-derived compounds can interact with certain medications — such as some sedative drugs and painkillers — it’s important you talk to your doctor before starting CBD supplementation.

FAQs:

How fast do CBD gummies work?

Typically, CBD gummies take between 30 and 60 minutes to kick in and can last up to 8 hours. Taking gummies on an empty stomach can help you feel the effects, However, if you want a faster-acting CBD supplement, you may want to try CBD oils or tinctures.

Will CBD make me high?

No, CBD will not make you high. THC is the compound within the hemp plant that has psychoactive properties and while some CBD supplements will contain a trace amount of THC, it’s nowhere near enough to have an intoxicating effect.

Can I test positive on a drug test if I’m taking CBD?

Typically, CBD is not tested for in a drug screening. However, if you take a full spectrum CBD product, it will contain 0.3% THC — the psychoactive compound of hemp — which theoretically could cause a positive drug test.

Can I give my pet CBD?

Yes, you can give your pet CBD. There is evidence that suggests that CBD can help with separation anxiety in your pet, as well as ease pain, reduce seizures, and improve mobility. Just make sure you choose a CBD product that is specially formulated for pets.

Is CBD legal?

The legal status of CBD is dependent on which plant it’s derived from. Hemp-derived CD supplements (with less than 0.3% THC) are legal at the federal level but may be illegal in some states. Cannabis-derived CBD products are illegal at the federal level, but legal in certain states.

Therefore, if you’re a regular CBD user, make sure you check your state laws and the laws of the states you visit, so you don’t get caught out.

In Summary

CBD gummies offer a convenient way to get a boost of CBD goodness whenever the need takes you. Plus, with gummies, you don’t have to worry that you’re not getting the dose correct, as each gummy contains an exact dosage of CBD.

One of our favorite things about CBD gummies is the wide range of flavors they are available in, just make sure you choose a gummy that is flavored with natural ingredients, if possible.

If you’re taking CBD for the first time, check with your doctor first and start with a lower dose to reduce your risk of experiencing any side effects.