This is sponsored content. In Touch Weekly is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below. The use of THC or CBD in any capacity may lead to health concerns and users should consult medical personnel before consumption. Local and state laws for use and possession of THC vary by jurisdiction and should be reviewed before purchase.

CBD has been credited for everything from anxiety and pain relief to better sleep and even softer skin. And amazingly, the product actually has what it takes to deliver on these varied successes.

Thanks to the biological role CBD plays in the body, the hemp plant part can have a hand in all of these benefits and more. But in a less-than-reliable or reputable market, you still need to be careful about which company you put your trust in.

That’s why we’ve put our knowledge to work, cultivating a list of the best CBD oils for all sorts of ailments.

These companies cater to a number of different issues, but they all take care to create a product out of safe ingredients, and participate in additional safety measures, like having their CBD oils tested by third-party laboratories to ensure safety and quality.

For our money, the best CBD oils out there right now include:

Best CBD Oil for Anxiety, Pain and Everything Else

Keep reading to see more about what CBD oil can do for you, and what it is we loved about these companies in particular.

Best Overall CBD Oil: Jupiter Reserve Organic Extra Strong CBD Drops

Jupiter

Pros:

USDA-certified organic

Cruelty-free and vegan-friendly

Third-party lab tested

Cons:

Full dropper may be too strong for beginners

Specs:

Spectrum: Full

Full Strength: 3000 mg CBD per bottle

3000 mg CBD per bottle Recommended Dosage: 1 dropper-full

Appropriately named after the solar system’s largest planet, this CBD oil also happens to deliver one of the largest doses of CBD, which makes for a perfect product for users who are more accustomed to the hemp plant’s effect.

Jupiter says its CBD oil boasts 5-times more CBD and other hemp plant parts than most other formulas, bringing with it an even bigger boost of all the benefits this all-natural ingredient has to offer.

And that hemp itself should also not be overlooked, as Jupiter takes care to ensure its sourced from certified-organic farms, put through the ultra-safe CO2 extraction method, and tested by a third-party lab before its ever mixed into a final product.

What Customers Love:

Customers were thrilled with all the ways this CBD product helped them out, crediting the ultra-strong mix for helping with everything from anxiety to joint pain. Many said they didn’t even need a full dose to get the job done.

Best Organic CBD Oil: FOCL Premium Full Spectrum CBD Drops

FOCL

Pros:

Vegan- and cruelty-free

Non-GMO

Third-party lab tested

Cons:

None that we could find!

Specs:

Spectrum: Full or Broad

Full or Broad Strength: 1000 mg, 3000 mg per bottle

1000 mg, 3000 mg per bottle Recommended Dosage: ½ – 1 dropper-full

Along with the rise of CBD products has been the rise of organic products. But when it comes to CBD in particular, that designation is more important than ever.

That’s because the hemp plant has notoriously thirsty roots, which will suck up everything in the soil around them, be that helpful nutrients or noxious chemicals.

With FOCL’s Premium Full-Spectrum CBD Drops, there’s no such worry, as the hemp plant is exposed only to all-natural environments, right from the start. And the company follows up on that solid foundation by only adding all-natural and organic ingredients to the rest of the mix, including organic MCT oil and essential oils to create the CBD oil’s mint and orange cream flavor varieties.

What Customers Love:

Speaking of those flavors, customers were wild for them, saying they made this CBD oil particularly easy to take. And the effectiveness of the product was also praised, with customers thanking it for less pain and better nights of sleep.

Best CBD Oil for Skincare: Secret Nature Organic Hemp Flower Drops

Secret Nature

Pros:

USDA-certified organic hemp flower

Third-party lab tested

CO2 extraction method

Cons:

Contains tree nuts (coconut)

Specs:

Spectrum: Full

Full Strength: 1500 mg CBD per bottle

1500 mg CBD per bottle Recommended Dosage: ½ – 1 dropper-full

While CBD has quite a reputation for helping alleviate anxiety and even joint pain, the hemp plant product can also do quite a lot for skin. And that scientific foundation is part of Secret Nature’s secret weapon in this potent formula.

To be sure, the company enlists help from a few other herbal ingredients, including shilajit mistletoe, which is a noted detoxifying agent, and black seed oil, which has a reputation for helping with everything from eczema, acne and psoriasis.

But the real star of the show is Secret Nature’s CBD itself, which utilizes the whole flower of the plant and comes from USDA-certified organic farms, before being put through the ultra-clean CO2 extraction method and tested by a third-party lab to ensure quality.

Plus, the company even packages the whole thing in UV-resistant glass to naturally extend shelf-life.

What Customers Love:

Customers love how well this CBD lulled them to a deep, restful sleep. One reviewer even noted that it helped mellow his shaky arm, while most noted the delicious flavor.

Best CBD Oil for Joint Pain: Mission Farms Full Spectrum Max Relieve CBD Oil

Mission Farms

Pros:

All-natural ingredients

Third-party tested

Domestically-grown hemp

Cons:

May be too strong for beginners

Specs:

Spectrum: Full

Full Strength: 100 mg, 200 mg, 400 mg, 700 mg, 1400 mg CBD per bottle

100 mg, 200 mg, 400 mg, 700 mg, 1400 mg CBD per bottle Recommended Dosage: 1 dropper-full

Among its many uses, CBD oil has become popular for helping to alleviate muscle and joint pain. And this mix offers a particularly potent way to go about solving that problem.

That’s thanks to Mission Farm’s proprietary mix of flavonoids, terpenes, and cannabinoids that get included in this formula, which includes the cannabinoids CBG and CBC, both of which are currently being studied for their pain-killing anti-inflammatory properties.

But the company also throws a number of helpful essential oils into the mix, including mint, cloves, and rosemary — all of which bring their own anti-inflammatory properties to the table, and some antispasmodic qualities, which are also known to help curb muscle pain.

What Customers Love:

Users of this product were primarily people who were undergoing severe or chronic joint or muscle pain – something that can be difficult to treat, and especially so in a natural way. And many were beyond grateful for this effective and all-natural form of relief.

Best CBD Oil with THC: Five Full Spectrum CBD + THC Oil

Five

Pros:

Vegan-friendly

Domestically-grown hemp

All-natural ingredients

Cons:

May be too potent for beginners

Specs:

Spectrum: Full

Full Strength: 1500 mg CBD/60 mg THC per bottle

1500 mg CBD/60 mg THC per bottle Recommended Dosage: ½-dropper full

For those looking to get the full effect out of their full spectrum CBD oil, Five offers all of the plant’s benefits, in the biggest way possible.

The formula is not only chock full of cannabidiol, and all that plant part brings to the table, but all the other flavonoids, terpenes, and cannabinoids available in the hemp plant, including THC, which gives this potent formula an extra boost.

Still, this product isn’t all power and no prudence. Five utilizes all the safe techniques of the industry, including sourcing their hemp domestically and having it extracted in clean and safe facilities by trained professionals, to ensure the final product is just as clean and high-quality as it is strong.

What Customers Love:

Customers loved the mix of CBD and THC, saying this CBD product gave them just a bit more of an edge over issues like chronic pain and anxiety. Plus, many enjoyed the wide variety of strengths on offer.

Best Broad Spectrum CBD Oil: Koi Naturals Hemp Extract CBD Oil Tincture

Koi Naturals

Pros:

Third-party lab tested

Domestically-grown hemp

All-natural strawberry flavor

Cons:

Not suitable for people with tree nut allergies

Specs:

Spectrum: Broad

Broad Strength: 250 mg, 500 mg, 1000 mg, 2000 mg per bottle

250 mg, 500 mg, 1000 mg, 2000 mg per bottle Recommended Dosage: Varies (See company website)

Those who look to broad spectrum formulas for their CBD needs are looking to have the best of both worlds: All of the benefits of the hemp plant, without any of the worry of THC. And they need look no further than Koi’s CBD oil tincture.

The company mixes together a proprietary blend of flavonoids, terpenes, and cannabinoids—the chemical compounds that give the hemp plant its powers—in order to come up with one of the best THC-free formulas around.

And that’s to say nothing of the quality of CBD itself spun up by the company. Koi uses domestic-based crops as their base, before having the plant parts processed through the ultra-clean CO2 extraction process, and finally having the ultimate mix examined by a third-party lab to ensure its quality is as high as promised.

What Customers Love:

Customers say this product gives them just the kick they need, without any fear of what THC could do to their system. Plus, many also marveled at the strawberry taste.

Best for Nighttime Use: Cornbread Hemp Whole Flower USDA Organic CBD Oil

Cornbread

Pros:

USDA-certified organic hemp

Third-party lab tested

GMP-certified facilities

Cons:

Contains tree nuts (coconut)

Specs:

Spectrum: Full

Full Strength: 375 mg, 750 mg, 1,500 mg CBD per bottle

375 mg, 750 mg, 1,500 mg CBD per bottle Recommended Dosage: ½ – 1 dropper-full

If you’re looking for the best CBD to help lull you to sleep, look no further than what Cornbread CBD has cooked up.

Infused with 2 mg of THC per serving, this formula is perfect to relieving stress and helping you relax into nighttime comfort. It’s also magical for relieving aches and pains.

USDA-certified organic hemp is used to make a strong foundation of this CBD oil, and those pristine crops are then processed at GMP-certified facilities and third-party tested before being put into any bottle. Plus, with a range of strengths to choose from, it’s even easier to find the perfect product for you.

What Customers Love:

Many customers were thrilled about the thrifty price they were able to score this CBD oil at, but most of them also mentioned how helpful the CBD product was, aiding with everything from pain relief to anxiety.

Best for Daily Use: Sunday Scaries CBD Oil

Sunday Scaries

Pros:

USDA certified-organic hemp

Third-party lab tested

GMP-certified facilities

Cons:

Contains tree nuts (coconut)

Specs:

Spectrum: Broad

Broad Strength: 500 mg CBD per bottle

500 mg CBD per bottle Recommended Dosage: 1/3 dropper

Named after the rising sense of dread that accompanies the last night of the weekend—with the work week and its early alarms looming — Sunday Scaries have set out with this CBD oil to eliminate that very same type of anxiety.

To help, they’ve enlisted a cocktail of all-natural anxiety busters, including vitamin D3, which has been linked to better mental health in a number of scientific studies, and vitamin B12, which has a hand in helping balance hormones and mood swings.

Plus, Sunday Scaries uses the kind of CBD that would take a load off of anyone’s mind, thanks to its careful cultivation at organic farms, and subsequent processing at the company’s own Good Manufacturing Practice-certified facilities and testing by third-party labs to ensure safety and quality.

What Customers Love:

Customers raved about this product’s ability to help them stay more calm and even-keeled on a day-to-day basis. Many also credited this CBD oil with giving them an all-natural energy boost.

Best All-Purpose CBD Oil: CBDistillery Full Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture

CBDistillery

Pros:

Third-party lab tested

Certified non-GMO

Domestically-grown hemp

Cons:

Some varieties may be too strong for beginners

Specs:

Spectrum: Full

Full Strength: 500 mg, 1000 mg, 2500 mg, 5000 mg per bottle

500 mg, 1000 mg, 2500 mg, 5000 mg per bottle Recommended Dosage: One dropper per day

If you’re looking for the safest, cleanest, and most reliable way to put together a CBD tincture, look no further than what CBDistillery does.

The company is nothing if not exacting in its standards, starting with the hemp itself. Sourced from domestic farms across the U.S. that are pledged to all-natural growing practices, the crops are ensured to be safe from toxins and other chemicals.

From there, CBDistillery keeps quality in mind, by putting their pristine plants through the CO2 extraction process, which is noted throughout the CBD industry for its safety and efficiency.

And just in case there were any doubt in the quality of their CBD oils, the company then has the final product tested by a third-party lab, to ensure no impurities made it into the final mix.

What Customers Love:

Customers love the simple reliability of this product, feeling safe in all of the extra care and precaution CBDistillery puts into its final mix, and thanking this CBD oil for help with everything from joint pain to anxiety.

What Is CBD?

Officially known as cannabidiol, CBD is a chemical compound found in the cannabis sativa plant, otherwise known as the hemp plant.

Scientifically, it is within a class of compounds called cannabinoids, which make up part of the cellular structure of hemp.

Together with other compounds known as flavonoids and terpenes, this trio of chemicals create the structure and qualities of the cannabis plant, including its taste, scent, and even the way it interacts with the body.

When ingested by humans, CBD interacts with an internal structure called the endocannabinoid system (ECS). First discovered in the 1990s, this mechanism is made up of a network of sensors, which are spread throughout the body.

The purpose of the ECS is to help keep the body in a state of internal balance. When certain hormone levels or other fluids are discovered to be off-kilter, the ECS delivers this information to the brain, which then promptly delivers whichever chemicals are needed to reestablish stasis.

While scientists are still working out the exact details, they’ve been able to establish that CBD interacts directly with these sensors, helping the system stay fine-tuned, and keeping the body in a happy, balanced place, from the inside out.

Types of CBD

If you’re new to the CBD world, you may have come across a number of terms lately, including “full spectrum,” “broad spectrum,” and “isolate.” These details don’t describe the quality of the CBD as much as they get at how the plant part is processed.

But the different types of CBD can make different types of impact on the body.

Full Spectrum

Full-spectrum CBD puts everything on the table, keeping every part of the hemp plant in the final product. This means all flavonoids, terpenes, and other cannabinoids are fair game—including the somewhat controversial tetrahydrocannabinol, better known as THC, or the chemical compound that causes the sensation of “getting high.”

Aside from the purists, who may argue that it’s always better to keep a natural product as whole as possible, this form of CBD is popular with a number of scientists and scholars who argue on behalf of something called the entourage effect.

Essentially, this theory explains that the overall effect of CBD is heightened by the presence of all of the hemp plant’s parts, which work together in ways we’ve yet to fully understand to create a whole greater than the sum of its parts. Yet, while widely believed within the scientific community, this theory has yet to be conclusively proven.

Broad Spectrum

While many people like the idea of the entourage effect, they have more of an issue with THC, and would rather not invite this particular chemical to the party.

Federal regulations have been established to ensure that even in full-spectrum CBD products, there can be no more than 0.3% THC, which is far too little to leave any psychedelic effects. Still, some people would rather not have the compound in their system at all, which is where broad spectrum CBD comes in.

These particular mixes include all other terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, except for tetrahydrocannabinol. Think of it as entourage effect lite.

Isolate

For the purists’ purist, there’s CBD isolate. This formula goes several steps beyond broad spectrum mixes, removing every other hemp plant part from its final form, with the exception of CBD.

These types of products are perfect for people with certain sensitivities or those who simply aren’t interested in ingesting any other part of the hemp plant.

What Is CBD Used For?

Thanks to the way it interacts with the body, cannabidiol is one of the most useful formulas for alleviating a number of bodily ailments, whether they be chronic or situational.

Since the chemical compound gets directly plugged into the endocannabinoid system, CBD essentially has access to the body’s mainframe, allowing it to travel to any number of internal areas in order to help.Plus, it helps maintain the system that most helps us stay in a state of internal balance. That’s why—and how—CBD has so much success with so many people in so many different ways.

But aside from its omnipresence, CBD has a few properties that help make it especially useful for particular problems.

The chemical compound is a noted anti-inflammatory agent, which allows it to help alleviate all types of pain, but particularly joint pain, muscle pain, and many types of chronic pain.

Antimicrobial qualities — which generally help with slowing down or stopping all together the spread of bacteria, viruses, some types of fungi, and protozoans—have also been discovered within CBD, adding to its reputation as an overall health booster.

Plus, the role it plays in hormonal regulation can help lead to everything from a shinier hair and stronger nails to a steadier mood and even a more reliable sleep schedule.

Other Types of CBD Products

While CBD oil is generally the most versatile and popular type of CBD product, there are a number of different ways to take CBD, all of which come with their own types of benefits.

CBD Gummies

Not unlike the colorful—and tasty—treats of your youth, CBD gummies are squishy gummies that have CBD oil in the mix.

These CBD products are orally ingested, which means they must pass through the digestive system before the CBD can be fully absorbed by the bloodstream. This process takes time, taking up to 2 hours for the compound to be fully felt.

Digestion also takes a bite out of THC gummies’ potency, with some of the oil’s power being lost in the bile mix.

Still, once ingested CBD hits, its effects typically last longer than other CBD products.

CBD Topicals

CBD topicals represent an entire world of skincare-targeted products, including creams, lotions, salves, and other types of products that go on top of—rather than inside—the body.

This type of CBD product is most effective at helping with issues related to the skin, including eczema or acne, thanks to CBD’s hormone-balancing qualities. But topicals can also help more effectively target joint or muscle pain, and can be utilized as a spot treatment for problem areas.

CBD Vapes

Recently, CBD has also found itself added to a number of available vape juices.

While this method may be felt even more quickly than sublingually taking the compound, and maintain a large percentage of the CBD’s bioavailability, it could come at a steeper price than other CBD products.

Science on how vape oil impacts the lungs is still emerging, and has returned a few troubling results so far.

How to Take CBD

With so many different types of products and potentially conflicting information out there, taking CBD can be just as intimidating as it is beneficial. But don’t worry: Whether you’re a weathered user or brand new to the idea, there are a number of tips that can help make the practice easier to understand.

First, you should determine whether full spectrum, broad spectrum or CBD isolate best meets your needs for the product.

Determine a Delivery Method

The way you consume your CBD oil will also make a difference. A dose that’s taken sublingually—or, dropped directly under the tongue—is typically the most potent method, plus felt the fastest, with users generally feeling effects within just a few minutes.

Ingesting CBD oil that’s been dropped into water, coffee, tea, yogurt, or any other type of food or drink, will take longer to take full effect, as the compound must first pass through the digestive system before entering the bloodstream when taken this way. Still, this method typically has the longest lasting power, with effects generally felt on a low and slow release.

Set Your Dose

Figuring out dose strength and options is also extremely important — but can be particularly confusing, even to more experienced users.

CBD amounts in various products are typically measured out in milligrams. Generally, anything up to 10 mg is thought to represent a more beginner dose, with 20-40 mg marking a more intermediate amount, and anything higher than that typically considered an expert level kick.

Of course, these numbers simply represent broad estimates. Many other factors contribute to the optimal dose for you, including your height, weight, metabolism and other aspects of your individual physiology and your tolerance level.

In general, you’ll want to start by following the dosing instructions provided by the company. If you’re a beginner, it may even be beneficial to cut that initial dose in half, and remain on this lower amount for a week or two to feel more comfortable about how your body will handle the substance.

Once you feel you have a handle on things, you can start increasing the dosage.

Know What to Expect

Still, even when you’re taking the correct amount of CBD, you very likely may not feel the product at all. In fact, the idea that CBD will create some instant and big impact is one of the biggest misconceptions about how CBD works.

Some people feel a slight sense of euphoria or a small body high after taking their dose. And while this can sometimes be related to the small amounts of THC included in the product, by and large, the effect comes from within the body itself.

That’s because the body wants — and likes — to be in balance, and achieving this state typically triggers the release of a few feel-good chemicals from the brain, which is largely what’s responsible for the feel-good effects of CBD.

But reaching that can also take time, with some experts estimating it taking as long as 3 weeks of daily use for CBD to make its full impact. CBD must build up in the body before it can be truly effective, and if you’re just starting on this type of regimen, it may be several weeks before you notice any effect at all.

FAQs

Between their newness on the market and the overall legal grey area they tend to reside in, CBD products often produce a number of questions. Below, we’ve answered a few of the most frequently asked ones.

Is CBD legal?

Aside from if CBD gets you high, this is perhaps the most frequently asked question about the chemical compound.

While the 2018 Farm Bill made hemp plant products legal, it kept in place the framework that allows each state to create its own laws and restrictions regarding the subject.

For this reason, CBD may or may not be legal in your state. Online tools, like this frequently updated map, can help you keep track of the plant part’s legal status near you.

How do I take CBD?

The best way to take CBD is to start out slow, especially if you’re new to the practice.

Follow a company’s guidelines for doses. If you’re a beginner, you may even want to cut that recommendation in half for the first few weeks you’re trying the product out.

Most reputable companies will have detailed instructions on how to best use their product. But for further questions, you can—and should—always consult your physician.

Will CBD make me high?

This is one of the most frequently asked questions about CBD. But the answer is no, the compound will not get you high—at least, not in the way many people associate with marijuana.

CBD oils and other CBD products work by helping the endocannabinoid system—the mechanism that helps keep the body in a state of internal stasis. This, therefore, helps the body maintain a sense of internal balance.

The brain wants to keep things this way, so when a sense of internal balance is achieved, it will frequently release small doses of feel-good chemicals, which is what most people experience when they say CBD makes them feel good.

The sensation can feel like a slight sense of euphoria or a small body high. But CBD is not psychoactive, so there is no actual impact on the brain itself or the way it’s perceiving things.

Will CBD show up on a drug test?

The technical answer to this is most likely not.

Federal regulations limit the amount of THC that can be legally included in CBD products to no more than 0.3% THC. This is relatively a very small amount, and not enough, on its own, to produce any effects, or show up on a majority of drug tests.

Still, it’s strictly possible for enough THC to build up in the system to make a notable mark on a drug test. But this would require taking massive amounts of CBD for a sustained period of time.

Cannabidiol is one of the newest entrants on the holistic health market, but the hemp plant part already has a deal of good science behind it showing the all-natural potential of this chemical compound.

Still, the CBD market itself is largely un- or under-regulated, and left wide open to schemers, get-rich-quick companies, or just those who are sloppy with otherwise important details. That’s why it’s important to do some research before deciding on a CBD product for your anxiety, sleep, or any other ailment.

You may also want to speak with your doctor before starting on a CBD routine. But with the right information, you should be able to find just the right kind of CBD product that brings with it a number of beautiful all-natural benefits.