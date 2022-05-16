Written in partnership with Ascend Agency

The luxury watch industry has been a notable jewelry sector for decades. It’s an ever-evolving sector with new, trendy, and timeless pieces. However, the industry still faces numerous challenges, including unscrupulous dealers who want to exploit unsuspecting buyers. Some watch sellers out there only care about making a sale. They most often inflate prices that are way more expensive than what the watch should sell for. The result is increased cases of fraud, with many watch lovers crying foul, having lost their hard-earned money.

Watches Media LLC is a media company that covers the luxury watch industry by sharing entertaining, informative, and educational content. They share current information, like which watches are available, how much watches are worth, and more, to assist buyers in understanding market circumstances and making informed decisions about which watches are worth buying. This includes sharing pictures and videos of the watches, so anyone interested can view them in high resolution and know what the watches look like.

Watches Media covers essential information such as trending market analytics on watch prices and informative news on major brands, including new product releases, supply chain issues, and which watches are ceasing production. The major brands that Watches Media covers are Rolex, AP, Patek, and Richard Mille. These brands are for high-end collectors who do not buy just any watch.

Watches Media LLC

What makes Watches Media different is that they aren’t a watch seller. They don’t sell the watches they post about; they just provide information about some of the top watch brands in the world. They give the prices and sometimes even where people can purchase the watch. This allows them to provide valuable, unbiased information. You can also learn and benefit from their well-researched content. This will help you easily maneuver through the many hurdles in the watch industry and get the right designer and design that meets your expectations.

With over 130,000 followers on Instagram, Watches Media has become a household name in the watch industry. Their socials remain the go-to pages for every watch enthusiast looking for the best luxury watch deals. As a result, they have organically grown a massive audience and have also done several product giveaways, including an $11,000 Blue Dial Rolex Datejust with box and papers purchased from Sam The Jeweler. They’ve built a strong community of people who all share the same interests, and they’re still expanding.

With this expansive growth, Watches Media is looking forward to expanding its audience and possibly reaching millions of followers in the near future. Its mission is to go down as the brand that does not sell any products but instead chooses to provide free, educational content to the entire marketplace.

This will help bring sanity and order to the industry, benefiting both watch enthusiasts and trustworthy designers. You can also learn how to successfully trade watches if you pay attention to trending patterns and the current market conditions. The great news is that you can learn this and much more by following Watches Media on Instagram.