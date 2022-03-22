She’s ready to let go! Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney has filed for divorce from Tom Schwartz, In Touch can confirm. It comes exactly one week after the pair announced in separate statements that they were splitting up after 12 years as a couple and nearly three years of marriage. Katie filed the divorce documents with the Los Angeles County Superior Court at the Van Nuys Courthouse East on Tuesday, March 22 according to Los Angeles County Superior Court case information viewed by In Touch.

Tom had said he was dreading the thought of divorce, explaining it was too “painful” in his March 15 split announcement. “Wanted to clear the air on some rumors floating around. Katie and I are separating. I’m not quite ready to use the ‘D’ word because it’s too painful,” he wrote.

The club owner continued, “Yes, my heart aches but I’ll be ok. Not looking to evoke any sympathy here. I’m not the victim. Not gonna write too sad a song. Fully respect Katie’s decision and we’ve had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy.”

Tom then had words of praise for his estranged wife. “She taught me so much about love and being a better partner,” he said, before adding, “It’s hard not to feel like a statistic. Another failed marriage. I don’t look at it as a failure. As sad as I am, still happy to say there’s no anger or bitterness. Zero. Still so much love for you @musickillskate. And your family.”

Courtesy of Tom Schwartz

The former couple proved that there is no animosity between them following the split. They seemed to be hanging out together five days later, as Tom shared a March 19 snapshot of Katie sipping from dark red drink via his Instagram Stories, which Katie reshared to hers. She captioned the photo, “It’s all good.”

Tom and Katie “were both” at VPR costar Lala Kent‘s daughter Ocean’s first birthday party on March 12, “despite the breakup,” a source exclusively told In Touch. “They seemed like they were on good terms, but weren’t hanging out together,” the insider added of the celebration attended by other VPR castmates.

“Friends said they have just grown apart,” the source explained, adding, “They were so young when they got married, and it’s just been a whirlwind with the show and how much their lives have changed.”

Tom and Katie began dating in 2010 and got married in a romantic forest ceremony in Northern California in 2016. But Tom neglected to file the marriage license paperwork, so the two had a second wedding in July 2019 with a wild Las Vegas ceremony. That time around, Tom did the correct filings to make them husband and wife legally.