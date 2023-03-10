Article presented by Tom White

In response to TikTok’s impending ban, Triller has introduced a one-step portal called transfertikok.com . As people get ready for the TikTok ban, Triller and its subsidiaries have experienced an unprecedented level of sign-ups and growth across their ecosystem.

With its record-breaking largest-ever digital PPV for Tyson V Jones and its ability to elevate YouTuber Jake Paul from obscurity to the forefront of the combat sports industry, the app made headlines in 2020.

When then-President Trump threatened a TikTok ban, Triller became the only app to ever surpass all other apps in 80 countries, but the ban ultimately did not take place.

Since then, according to Bobby Sarnevesht, Chairman and co-founder of Triller, “Triller has been invested heavily in building out its offering, spending over $500 million dollars to prepare for this day.” With more than 10 sub-companies integrated, including what we consider to be the most revolutionary AI on the market, “We are not just an app but really a creators 360 ecosystem.” The toolsets we bought or built and integrated to assist creators in reaching, controlling, and monetizing their audience—bar none—change the course of the game. The added) value and numbers that we can amass for creators thanks to our ecosystem are unmatched by anything else, according to Sarnevesht.

A rise in sign-ups and a growing community of content creators who are earning sizeable sums of money on the platform are the result of Triller’s commitment to empowering artists and giving its users the resources, they need to succeed. In fact, almost all of the top 100 creators in the world have already switched to Triller, and the app is actively used by hundreds of famous people worldwide.

People are unaware that we are not like any other app. According to Sarnevesht, we encourage our users to use other platforms like Snap, Insta, YouTube, and Twitter because, if they are a part of the Triller Ecosystem, our tech works in and through all) the other networks and —behind the scenes, the Triller AI is helping brands and creators alike increase their visibility and their monetization even) when their users are on other social media apps.

This is in stark contrast to TikTok’s closed-garden system, which only enables creators to reach a small portion of their audience unless they pay the company or give up the majority of its brand revenue.

Triller’s open-garden system disrupts the walled garden system of other social media platforms as well, not just Tiktok, giving creators more power and money while upsetting the status quo. The “walled garden world” that big tech and social media companies spent so many years developing and perfecting is now being opened up by us. It’s probably the worst thing that can happen to them because, by simply being on Triller and using it as a springboard we are assisting users in navigating behind closed doors on platforms like Snap, Insta, Twitter, YouTube, and others, even on their own platforms.

Triller’s AI, which it acquired two years ago, has already been used by some of the biggest brands and political campaigns worldwide, enabling over 20 billion conversations with more than 500 million users.

“Everyone is referring to AI as if it were a brand-new technology.” The best part is that the biggest brands in the world have been using our Triller-owned AI for years, according to Sarnevesht. It’s new to them and has grown to be a huge buzzword, but it is the very foundation of what Triller does. Because the idea of AI hadn’t yet become widely accepted, the world had not really understood what Triller was for the past few years.

The most significant metric for Triller is the number of monthly interactions it generates across its various platforms, as each of those interactions is a potential transaction. This is because it doesn’t keep its users locked in one network. According to Sarnevesht, we are currently breaking over 750 million interactions per month, making us unquestionably one of the largest in AI.

Triller may begin as a social media app, but that is just the “door,” which is one of its very distinctive features. Triller, however, looks to facilitate, encourage and cultivate growth for creators across all of their mediums unlike other social media, which solely seek to open the door purely to deadbolt you in. Sarnevesht said, “Once you walk in the door, we open all of the house’s doors and windows to help you connect everywhere.

A few years back Triller found itself at odds with the media who accused it of inflation it’s MAU and DAU numbers. When asked about the allegation Sarnevesht replied “big tech does not like our existence. We threaten their entire ecosystem. It’s why they use metrics like MAU and DAU which basically asks how long you trapped you creators in your network and act as the toll road for them to speak to their own users” he continued “it’s a made-up definition of success and the better than number is the worse it is for the creator. Because we are an open network, we don’t trap them even for a minute. We literally are tearing down the decade plus system big tech has set which enables them to keep 99 percent of the money made off of creators’ backs. And everyone knows big tech controls and or is the press. We don’t take it personal we see it as positive it means what we are doing to shift the creator economy back to the creators is working as they only attack you if you are a threat”. Sarnevesht concluded with “we looked really hard at what is the best way to determine value, what Metric or metrics are most important and at the end of the day it comes down to one simple thing: how many times are we creating a potential transaction for our users. And that number is 750 million times a month as of now.”

Triller continues, “The head of the dragon is the app.” People sign up, but once they do, all of Triller’s mediums and outlets are what give creators their true value. One of them, fully owned Julius, has 25,000 brands and follows over 2.5 million creators. It functions as a sort of eBay for both companies, connecting and transacting with one another or Amplify.AI which works with influencers and brands, andis already a part of every other social media platform. For some of the biggest brands in the world, it has already powered 20 billion conversations with more than 500 million users. Cliqz-The largest names like Charli D’Amelio, Bryce Hall, and many others with over 50 million users are already using our SMS product, Cliqz, which connects influencers with their users one-on-one through direct SMS.

These are just a few examples of the breadth, depth and scope of our Triller ecosystem.

As creators today are relying on their short – form content to drive their futures triller has also acquired and built out long form an alternative content including Triller Fite. Tv is now the largest in combat sports, with over 2000 live events a year and in over 6.5 million households.

BKFC, which Triller acquired a majority of last year, is the fastest – growing combat sport, currently growing at 10 times the pace the UFC did at the same time. It has sold out its last 10 events, setting both in – venue and digital records. Its last event – Knucklemania sold out almost 10, 000 tickets in record time, breaking even the UFC sales at the same venue, which led to 250, 000 downloads of the BKFC app alone that day, and had an unprecedented over 1 billion impressions on social media.

VERZUZ, which Triller acquired in 2020, has literally set the world on fire, becoming one of the most recognized brands in music today and changing the entire music landscape. Triller has been integrating Verzuz into all of its short and long – form content. Verzuz holds the distinct record of having four of the top 10 most – watched live shows on Instagram and the entire music industry understands the power of Verzuz now referred to as ‘The Verzuz Effect.’ To understand the value of Verzuz, one need only look at the viewership numbers of Verzuz and compare them to other long term large brands.

“Best of all, Verzuz hasn’t even put on its biggest events yet.” Triller’s viewership reaches as high as over 8 million viewers which is on par with the largest most established.

“Hopefully, as people come to understand Triller better, they will understand we aren’t just representing the artists we are the artists. The vast majority of our shareholders are the artists, the influencers, the creators. Our voice is their voice. That’s why we have spent the last two years building an ecosystem that removes all of the walls and obstacles big tech intentionally positions between the artist or influencer and their followers, both on and off – platform. Don’t take my word for it. We asked the creators to put together something in their words and put online at

Triller recently announced it is undergoing a direct listing and expects to be publicly traded under the ticker ‘illr’.