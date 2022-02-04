Written in partnership with Ascend Agency.

No doubt, entrepreneurship is daunting and a path filled with moments of failure and success. Succeeding in entrepreneurship takes a lot. The few who find success are people who learn to embrace both failure and success and put them to good use.

Miguel Lopes is a top business expert who has defied all odds to achieve greater success. In addition, he is an accomplished entrepreneur, trader, and investor. From being flat broke to becoming a millionaire, Miguel found refuge in the financial market. As a firm believer that everyone can be a winner, Miguel shares the secrets to success in the market that no one wants to share. He also educates and mentors people on how to make worthwhile investments.

Even though he has cemented his spot in the market, it has not always been a smooth journey. Here are a few lessons to learn from Miguel’s success:

Just do it.

Life is all about taking risks. In pursuit of happiness and financial freedom, Miguel quit a job with a guaranteed income and ventured into the unknown world of financial markets. Unless someone is willing to stay stuck in a career that does not bring them fulfillment, then they should follow their passion. Additionally, by taking risks, they open the door to even greater opportunities.

Learn from your mistakes.

At the beginning of his journey, Miguel made mistakes that had him counting huge losses. However, instead of quitting, he used these mistakes as lessons to learn from. At the time, Miguel notes he was only using his emotions to do most of his investing rather than knowledge. With trading, deep knowledge and understanding of the trends are a plus. “It’s okay to make mistakes,” says Miguel. “The important part is your takeaway from those mistakes.”

Believe in yourself.

By believing in themselves, people must equally believe in their goals and vision. Different people will have different reasons and opinions on why they should not pursue a certain career, and unless they believe in themselves, those opinions will often weigh them down. Intending to find financial freedom and help others do the same, Miguel believed in his course and ventured into the industry.

Hard work and persistence.

While someone might have a solid goal, nothing is attainable without hard work. When Miguel decided to quit his job to follow his passion, he recalls spending countless days and nights digging into research to find out more of what trading or financial markets entails. Another challenge was that most of the information he found was misleading. Even so, Miguel found a way to make it all work. Only with hard work and persistence will anyone be able to persevere through hard times.

Always look forward.

While the past will provide important lessons, it’s vital to learn to move on from it by focusing on the present and future. Although his factory job sustained his life at the time, Miguel was working for money. To secure his future, he now lets his money work for him as a successful investor.

His successful courses and mentorship to help teach others about financial markets continue to impress with an opportunity to resell the services.

As Miguel Lopes continues to prosper, the above lessons, when put to good use, will equally help others climb the ladder of success by avoiding similar mistakes.