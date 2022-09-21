Written in partnership with Ascend Agency

UK car sales dropped by a fifth in May compared with a year earlier as the semiconductor shortage continued to bite, and the industry raised concerns over the impact of inflation on the market. According to a lobby group, The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), new UK car registrations fell by 20.6% year-on-year to 124,400 in the second weakest May since 1992. Dealers of both new and used cars experienced strong demand for vehicles since dealerships reopened after the first Covid pandemic lockdowns in 2020, allowing better-off households to save more.

Alan Barton is a UK-based entrepreneur who is thriving and making a name for himself in the UK car dealership industry. He owns Motorclass, a high-end car sales business. Barton struggled through school and eventually left with no GCSEs. At 19, he secured a car sales job, and over time, became passionate about sales. Two years later, Barton quit his first job to establish a car sales business, North West, which sold budget cars. Unfortunately, the business collapsed after a few years.

However, Barton never gave up. He got a job at a big franchise dealer to gain more experience. He quickly advanced while honing his understanding of the automotive industry and his personal skills. Seven years later, Barton left the job to set up another car business, Motorclass. His hard work, determination, persistence, and resilience ultimately paid off. Since establishing Motorclass, Barton experienced an almost meteoric rise with the company employing over 20 executives and producing yearly revenues of £45 million.

Barton has run Motorclass for five years and now enjoys a successful business. He also has a significant social media presence, adding a modern dimension to the industry. “Getting into the car industry was a mix of circumstance and motherly encouragement. My mum got me a job as a valeter at a local car business. Before that, the automotive industry had not held any particular place in my career aspirations, but a fortuitous introduction set me on the path I’d been on for nearly 15 years,” explains Barton.

Motorclass is the fastest growing among UK prestige dealers due to its unique core team set-up. The team consists of Barton’s former colleagues with whom he established strong business and personal relationships built over years of working together on other projects. This resulted in a motivated team sharing the same values and ambitions and treating the business as stakeholders.

Barton urges all budding entrepreneurs to prioritize their businesses, adapt quickly, and accept criticism. “Criticism is your food for growth; thus, you should take it positively. You should repeatedly evaluate yourself, control your ego, and never make decisions out of emotions,” says Barton. “Mindset is the foundation of any business start-up. In the beginning, it’s all you have. I believe everything else can quickly fall apart if a resilient headspace isn’t in place,” he adds.

Alan Barton continues to pursue improvement and growth. He has many more goals to accomplish in the future, including Motorclass cementing its place as the most recognized dealer to buy/sell your premium car. Barton represents the epitome of success and wants to be remembered as someone who remained true to his values and never compromised them even after achieving financial independence.