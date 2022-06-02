Scott Disick Celebrates Son Mason Disick 'Passing the 6th Grade': Photos

Time to celebrate! Scott Disick threw a party for his and Kourtney Kardashian’s oldest son, Mason Disick, after he graduated from the sixth grade on Wednesday, June 1.

“Congrats, Mason, you passed the 6th grade. Let’s party,” the dad of three, 39, who also shares daughter Penelope and son Reign with the Kardashians star, 43, wrote via his Instagram Stories. He snapped a photo that showed a giant display of silver balloons that read: “Yay Mason passed the 6th grade.”

Scott Disick/Instagram

It’s unclear exactly how Scott and Mason, 12, enjoyed the middle schooler’s big day, but whatever they did, it exhausted the preteen.

“10:25 p.m. and out!!” the Flip It Like Disick alum captioned a black-and-white photo of his eldest child curled up with a pillow while sleeping on the couch after a “wild 6th grade party.”

Scott Disick/Instagram

The update on Mason’s life is incredibly rare because the celebrity kid has chosen to keep a low profile after garnering a lot of attention on TikTok. In 2020, he went viral after sharing on Instagram Live that his aunt Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were “not back together” at the time. Since then, the Kylie Cosmetics, 24, founder and “Sicko Mode” rapper, 31, have reconciled and welcomed their second child, a son, in February 2022.

Kourtney has since revealed that Mason “started some secret accounts” while the family was quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, but they were “quickly shut down” since his young age violated the user agreement on the video app.

“What kids share today, it’s there forever,” the Poosh founder acknowledged while speaking with model Miranda Kerr for Vogue Paris in 2021. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum noted she wasn’t too upset with Mason over the situation given the circumstances, adding, “I felt like quarantine was a big lesson, too, because I felt like it was hard for kids.”

For his part, Mason also admitted he “regrets” spilling family secrets on social media. He texted his aunt Kim Kardashian to warn her daughter North West after the 8-year-old went on Instagram Live without permission in December 2021.

“I don’t wanna disrespect North, but I don’t think she should do the Lives unless someone is with her because people are always screen recording and she might tell information that isn’t correct and stuff like that,” he wrote to Kim, 41, in a text message, which she shared on her Instagram Story at the time.