Pete Davidson is setting the record straight pe after ex-fiancée Ariana Grande bragged about how hung he was and the comedian got labeled for his “big d-ck energy.”

“I don’t understand. It’s really not that special. It’s just [a] very normal-sized penis. It’s not too big or too small,” Pete, 29 revealed during a Thursday, April 13, appearance on The Breakfast Club.

According to what past lovers have shared with him, “It’s just like big enough to enjoy and not big enough for it to hurt, is what I was told.”

Pete has had a long list of celebrity girlfriends, starting with Ariana who bragged about his size. She claimed he was, “Like 10 inches,” in a June 2018 Twitter post and wrote “HUUUUUGE” next to a photo of the pair in “Thank U, Next” music video while reminiscing about her past relationships.

The former Saturday Night Live star wasn’t very happy with all the attention she brought to his manhood.

“I don’t like that she talked all that sh-t for my penis,” Pete told the audience during a stand-up show in Tarrytown, New York in January 2019. “Everything is huge to her. Why would she tell everyone that I have a huge penis? So that every girl who sees my d-ck for the rest of my life is disappointed?” he joked.

Referring to his appearance in the music video, Pete told the crowd, “Here’s the thing about the breakup song. Usually, breakup songs you know who it’s about, but you don’t really know. That G named all of us. Bam. She named all of us. And then, tells us, yeah, he has a big d-ck.”

Pete’s ex-girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, admitted during a June 2022 episode of The Kardashians that his “BDE” reputation caused her to want to find out for herself if the rumors were true.

“I did SNL and then when we kissed in-scene, it was just a vibe,” Kim said. “I was like ‘Oh sh-t maybe I’ve been … maybe I just need to try something different.’ But Pete does not come to my after-party. Everyone was at my after-party. He does not give me the time of day.”

“A few days later, I called the producer at SNL, and I was like ‘Hey do you have Pete’s number?’ They were like ‘Yeah’ and I text him,” Kim explained. “I wasn’t even thinking like ‘Oh my god I’m gonna be in a relationship with him.’ I was just thinking … I heard about this BDE. I need to get out there. I need to just, like, jump start my … I was just basically DTF.” Kim and Pete went on to date for nine months, from November 2021 through August 2022.

Pete has also dated such high-profile beauties as Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber, Margaret Qualley and Phoebe Dynevor. He’s currently seeing actress Chase Sui Wonders.