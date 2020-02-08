She’s still so grateful. Ariana Grande took to her Instagram Story on Friday, February 7, to celebrate the one-year anniversary of her hit song, “Thank U Next,” and she reflected on how important the track is to her and what it meant for her as a turning point in her career.

“Happy birthday, ‘Thank U Next,” Ariana, 26, wrote and added a white heart emoji. “Making this project with so many dear friends quite literally saved my life and gave me the courage to be vulnerable and be honest with people. Thank u [sic] for making me feel heard, safe and incredibly human. It is nice (and so healing) to know that I don’t have to hide behind a weird, polished popstar façade and that I’m able to connect with so many people over my truths in pain. I know that should have clicked for me sooner but it didn’t and I want to thank u [sic] for showing me firsthand that it is OK. All of it.”

Instagram

The singer went on to tease new music for fans in her sweet message. “I have been writing and creating a lot lately and it feels nice. I am in no rush to pop anything out of the oven yet!! But I do look forward to this new chapter and sharing more stories/life with u [sic],” she wrote, adding a smiley face emoticon. “Sending a tremendous, warm hug.”

The former Nickelodeon star released “Thank U, Next” after suffering a series of relationship losses in her life. On May 9, 2018, she announced her split from ex-boyfriend and late rapper Mac Miller, after two years of dating. She sparked dating rumors with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson just weeks later, and Us Weekly confirmed the two were an item on May 21. By June, Pete, 26, and Ariana were engaged.

But Miller [real name: Malcolm James McCormick] died on September 7, 2018, after an accidental drug overdose. Ariana had been open about mourning the loss of her former boyfriend. Just one month later, on October 14, 2018, it was revealed that Ariana and Pete split up and called off their engagement.

Ari paid tribute to both Miller and Pete in the “Thank U, Next” lyrics. “Even almost got married / And for Pete, I’m so thankful / Wish I could say, “Thank you” to Malcolm / ‘Cause he was an angel,” she sang.