People perceive adulthood as the place where dreams go to die, but one individual is here to prove that perspective wrong. Whatever your age or situation, dreams are valid, and Niamh Kavanagh, Head of Marketing and Content for The Dream Machine Foundation, is helping turn them into reality.

In a world so heavily dominated and influenced by social media, you’d expect a majority of individuals and brands with large platforms to use their voices for the betterment of society. In fact, 70% of consumers believe it’s important to do so with 66% believing they can create real change as a result. The demand for celebrities and brands to be a force for good is quickly becoming more than just a movement, but a responsibility. And Niamh Kavanagh is surpassing expectations.

At 16, she dropped out of school and followed her heart, working as a media intern. A mere three years later she pivoted to run her own social media agency managing Instagram accounts for clients like Russell and Ciara. But she wasn’t living her dream, and despite how successful her business was, knew she could do more for not just herself but others.

Whether it was fate or coincidence, Kavanagh came across Charlie Rocket, the top 1% of speakers in the world and founder of The Dream Machine Foundation, a non-profit that uses social media for impact rather than influence – a rare find today. From fangirling over the charity to securing a spot on their team, she made the bold decision to move from England to the US and has never looked back.

“When I found The Dream Machine Foundation, my soul never felt so aligned. I craved nothing more than to be in the land of dreams, LA, working a job I love that also positively impacts and changes lives every day,” Kavanagh emphasizes. From starting as Head of Instagram for Rocket to Head of Marketing and Content for The Dream Machine Foundation in just two years, Kavanagh is proof that hard work and dedication go a long way.

“Over the course of a few months, the content team went from five people to one person, which was me,” Kavanagh discusses, “and I knew this was my opportunity to step up and really show that I’m more than an editor and I can be head of this department. So I kept putting in the hours and showing up and now I’m Head of Content and Marketing and PR for The Dream Machine Foundation and Charlie.”

At 23 years old, she’s built a massive following for the organization, but more notably uses the platform for good. “I’m so grateful and it leaves me feeling so fulfilled that I get to do something that I love, which is social media and editing videos while changing lives at the same time,” she says.

Kavanagh manages all four social media platforms which have a combined 10 million followers, and with over $5 million raised for dreamers in need across America, the foundation is just getting started.

Founder Charlie Rocket’s mission to make others’ dreams come true stems from personal experience. After being diagnosed with an extremely aggressive brain tumor, and facing the possibility of death head-on, he found himself in a depressive state.

So many people are weighed down by feelings of hopelessness, whether due to homelessness, battling cancer, or mental burdens. But we’re not alone in this plight. And Rocket realized we don’t have to be. When he chose to pursue his dream of becoming an athlete, despite his harrowing situation, Rocket’s life changed for the better. And 12 months later, he completely transformed his life and reversed the brain tumor. His dream saved his life and has since been dedicated to making this a possibility for others in need of a miracle.

The Dream Machine has been featured on ET, Good Morning America, TMZ, and Oprah, and their reach is only growing. Since 2018, the foundation has helped homeless people off the streets, children with cancer, tornado victims rebuild their homes, and much more.

“I feel like I’m living my dream,” Kavanagh exclaims, and “I want to bring the angels back to the ‘City of Angels’,” she continues. Well, Rocket and his dream team are achieving much more than that.

Enter Dream Factory: the HQ where dreams come true and LA’s first social good, social club. The Dream Factory is designed to be a hub for influencers and creators in the area to use their influence to impact and change lives in the city. The factory also serves as an event space hosting events every month to bring the community together, provide life-changing experiences, and create an army of people who are doing good with their platforms. Because we need more of that in the world of social media and marketing.

With celebrity supporters including Steve Harvey, Mike Tyson, Logan Paul, 2 Chainz, Harry Jowsey, and more, the sky’s not the limit for this charity – it’s the starting point. Hop on to the Dream Machine “rocket” and take off on a journey of a lifetime – destination dreamland where a million plus dreams will come true.

Everyone has a dream, and Niamh Kavanagh is helping turn them into reality with The Dream Machine Foundation. To learn more about Kavanagh, follow her on Instagram and join “The Army of Love” making wishes come true today!

